Dancing On Ice: Torvill and Dean break silence on Ekin-Su controversy as she admits ‘surprise’ over outfit choice

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu sparked some controversy with her performance and outfit on week one, and now Torvill and Dean have spoken out.

The Love Island winner took to the ice for the first time two weeks ago and performed a risqué routine to Britney Spears’ classic Toxic

But it wasn’t 28-year-old Ekin’s ice-skating skills that got people talking.

Wearing a jumpsuit adorned with tiny crystals, Ekin exuded confidence as she glided across the ice with her partner, Brendyn Hatfield.

But Ekin-Su soon got viewers watching the show at home hot under the collar thanks to her raunchy routine.

So much so, that the hit ITV show was slapped with 112 Ofcom complaints relating to Ekin-Su’s performance and outfit.

However, it appears that Dancing On Ice judge and ice skating legend Jayne Torvill was “surprised” over the outfit choice.

Torvill and Dean, whose career spans over four decades, appeared on Loose Women on Friday (January 27).

The duo discussed all-things Dancing On Ice.

Speaking about Ekin’s outfit, Jayne said: “I was a little bit surprised, I have to say, but it was in keeping with the song and the Love Island connection so I see how that was.

“But she’s a really lovely girl and she’s taken it all on board. And in her skate-off, she definitely deserved to go through.”

Christopter admitted: “It didn’t bother me, the costume.”

Along with receiving over 100 Ofcom complaints, the Turkish actress’ outfit also divided viewers, with some complaining that it wasn’t suitable for a family show.

But other viewers pointed out that Ekin-Su’s outfit reflected what Britney had worn in the music video.

Despite her jaw-dropping performance, Ekin-Su didn’t manage to get off to a strong start.

She scored 21.5 points out of a possible 40 from the judges, as Ashley Banjo gave her a 5.5, Oti Mabuse scored her a six, and Torvill and Dean both a five.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 29) from 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

