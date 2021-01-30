Dancing On Ice star Denise Van Outen was forced to quit the show due to a shoulder injury.

However, her professional partner Matt Evers has hinted she could return for next year’s series.

Matt admitted he would “love” to see Denise do the programme next year since she cannot continue with the 2021 series.

Could Denise come back to Dancing On Ice next year? (Credit: ITV)

Will Denise Van Outen return to Dancing On Ice?

Speaking to The Sun, Matt said: “There’s been a lot of comment online for ‘Denise and Matt 2022’, they have never really done that before.

“At this stage we are just looking at next week, but there is a lot of support for Denise to do the show again next year. I would love that.

“That’s because I get along with Denise so well, we just laughed so much.”

A shoulder injury forced Denise out of the competition (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Denise announced she would be leaving the competition.

Earlier this week, she said in an emotional message shared to Instagram: “I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable.

“I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras.”

She added: “Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH!

Denise thanked Matt for being “the most incredible support” and a “true friend” (Credit: YouTube/ Dancing On Ice)

“I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling.

“@themattevers has been the most incredible support and skate partner (a true friend).”

Meanwhile, Matt said in a statement: “It’s sad that the competition must end now for both Denise and I but it’s most important that she takes the time to heal and recover.

“I loved our time on the ice together and I love the wonderful friendship that we will always have.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, tomorrow night, at 6pm.

