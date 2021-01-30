The news from Dancing On Ice isn’t good – reports claim it has been “thrown into chaos” after three contestants have had to drop out of this weekend’s show.

Despite the absences, ITV will reportedly still have an elimination.

Denise is still hoping to make it onto the ice (Credit: ITV)

What is the Dancing On Ice news?

Comedian Rufus Hound is still self-isolating and Denise Van Outen has dropped out of the series because of an injured shoulder.

However, a new name will be missing tomorrow night (Sunday January 31).

Reality star Billie Shepherd’s absence is also confirmed because of a family bereavement.

Even though gymnast Amy Tinkler has taken Denise’s place in the line-up, this still means three celebs have pulled out for one reason or another.

Bille has had to drop out this week (Credit: ITV)

What did the source say about the ‘chaos’?

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The trio of absences has caused major headaches. Bosses have to fill two hours in prime-time.

“They thought the biggest hurdle would be getting the programme on air…

“…but they couldn’t have foreseen coronavirus causing a contestant to drop out at the same time that two other stars left due to an injury and a bereavement.

They thought the biggest hurdle would be getting the programme on air.

“With such a run of bad luck, they’re preparing for every possible outcome. They’re taking nothing for granted.”

ED! has gone to Dancing On Ice for comment.

Faye topped the leaderboard (Credit: ITV)

What else happened last week?

Another contestant whose place was thought to be under threat was Faye Brookes.

The Corrie star reportedly broke advertising rules and was close to being axed.

Faye, who wowed the judges with her debut routine last week, used Instagram to advertise a product.

However, she also mentioned the show’s name in the now-deleted ad, which was apparently against the rules.

ITV declined to comment.

Dancing On Ice continues tomorrow (Sunday January 31) at 6pm on ITV

