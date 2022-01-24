Dancing On Ice star Ben Foden became the first celebrity to be voted off last night and his exit reportedly sparked an emotional reaction behind the scenes.

The former rugby star lost out to Ria Hebden in the skate-off last night (January 23).

But, according to reports, Ben’s exit left his co-stars “devastated” and “in tears”.

Ben Foden leaves Dancing On Ice

A source told The Sun: “There were lots of tears after the show, everyone was shocked Ben was out. They were devastated, and Ben was gutted too.

“Ben was the one who held the group together, setting up the group WhatsApp and was always full of bants. Especially his cheeky rivalry with Brendan, it had everyone in hysterics.”

The insider added: “He was the life and soul of the party, good at raising morale too if someone had a bad day, he would cheer them up. They will miss him.”

Dancing On Ice declined to comment when approached by ED!.

On Monday, Ben took to Instagram to share an emotional message about his exit.

He praised his professional partner, Robin Johnstone, too.

Ben said: “My last skate – THANK YOU @merobinorjane for saving my ASS when my brain completely froze don’t know what I’d have done without you!”

Going on to praise Ria, Ben continued: “@riahebden you skated beautifully and totally deserved the win – can’t wait to watch you in movie week.”

Finally, Ben gushed over his wife Jackie for supporting him.

He said: “My rock and partner in crime @snackyjax thanks fo loving me unconditionally- I put you through it with stuff like this and you mean the world to me I can take on anything and everything with you by my side.

“Thanks everyone for supporting me and the messages, it’s all love.”

