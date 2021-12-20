Dan Walker clutches his injured head after slamming into a glass door in horrific footage

Dan Walker was actually very elegant on the Strictly dance floor – when you consider tall, willowy people are generally pretty clumsy.

The BBC presenter hasn’t entirely escaped that stereotype though – as he’s revealed he went headfirst into a glass door during his time on the show!

The BBC presenter nearly came a cropper during his Strictly stint (Credit: BBC)

And the incident – which appeared to leave him with a goose-egg style injury on his forehead – looked pretty damned unpleasant.

Dan shared the story – and video of the event – with his followers on Instagram today. In fact, some were already familiar with the sorry tale as he spoke about it when it originally happened back in September.

But the footage takes it to a whole new level of OUCH.

Dan Walker with his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova (Credit: SplashNews)

Dan wrote: “I’ve got some amazing memories from #Strictly but I’ll never forget that it nearly ended before it even began!

“This was the incident which led a brain scan back in September! Staff at the hotel and A&E were great & I was ok to return to training after a 3 day break.

“I’d left my wallet in the taxi but completely ignored the massive glass panel in the way while I was running outside before the car drove off.

“There was an immediate cartoon bump and blood where my teeth burst my lips but thankfully it wasn’t as serious as it looked.

“I had the scan and was told to rest. @nadiyabychkova was lovely & came with me to A&E but had to hide in the car park for hours because we hadn’t been announced on the launch show at this point 😂

“Feels like a lifetime ago. Thank you NHS. P.S. I got the wallet back.”

Yes, thankfully indeed it wasn’t that serious and Dan was able to continue in his Strictly Come Dancing journey for many weeks, delighting fans with his enthusiasm and progress.

Over the weekend, as the Strictly final took place and crowned Rose Ayling-Ellis the winner, Dan paid tribute and revealed he had been voting for her and partner Giovanni Pernice from week one!

Sharing a moving shot of Rose with her mum, he wrote on Twitter: “Of all the photos from last night… this might be my favourite.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice announces big news amid gesture for Rose Ayling-Ellis

“Rose’s mum knows how hard she has worked, how many barriers she has had to run through, how many times she has been told ‘no’ and how much all this means.

“This is why I voted for Rose & Gio from week 1.”

