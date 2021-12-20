Strictly winner Giovanni Pernice has announced “big news” in a new Instagram post.

And, not only that, with the news he’s revealed that he’ll be making a heartfelt gesture to his Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Of course, the pair lifted the Glitter Ball trophy on Saturday night (December 18).

And, since then, they have pledged to be friends for life.

With his latest gesture, Giovanni – who fans have said is a changed man following his partnership with Rose – will have doubtless cemented their friendship.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice won Strictly after seven years on the show (Credit: Splash News)

What is Strictly star Giovanni Pernice’s ‘big news’?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Giovanni revealed his news.

As die-hard fans of the dancer will know, he’s heading off on tour next year.

And three of the shows – on his This Is Me tour – will now feature a BSL interpreter, in what’s being viewed as a heartfelt gesture to Rose.

Rose and Giovanni have declared they will be friends for life (Credit: Splash News)

The post read: “Big news! BSL signed performances. We are delighted to announce that we are able to offer signed performances with a BSL interpreter for the following shows.”

It then listed where the shows would be taking place, and where the interpreter would be standing throughout the show.

Some of Giovanni’s upcoming shows will feature a BSL interpreter on stage (Credit: Instagram)

How Rose changes Strictly star Giovanni

Fans of the Italian ladies’ man have commented that Rose has “changed” him.

After he lifted the Glitter Ball trophy, one fan said: “He’s a changed man, well done on winning.”

Another added: “Gio finally winning after getting to all these finals, I’m delighted for him. I know it’s about the celeb, but he has impressed me on new levels this year.

“He’s had to change everything he knows about teaching and I think he’s learnt just as much from Rose. Perfect partnership.”

In addition, a third agreed: “Deffo. Same here. He’s a different man this year.”

A fourth commented: “He is so different this year. Rose has had this effect on him I think.”

