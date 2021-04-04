Daisy Lowe could be set to rival Nigella Lawson in the Domestic Goddess stakes, after wowing fans with a tantalising online cooking session.

The 32-year-old model – who is the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe and singer Gavin Rossdale – often posts about the culinary delights she creates.

And she recently took it to the next level by whipping up a delicious-looking veggie stew and baked rice in an Instagram Live session.

Daisy Lowe impressed fans with her cooking skills (Credit: SplashNews)

Viewers tuning in were hooked, calling Daisy “a Goddess”, and it seems TV may even be beckoning.

“Food looks good, you look fantastic,” said one impressed fan on Instagram.

“Move over Nigella,” posted another.

“Is there anything you can’t do?!” wondered another fan, while one joked: “Scrumptious, and the food looks nice too!”

Are TV bosses eyeing up Daisy for a cooking show?

According to The Sun, TV bosses were also interested in what they saw.

A source was quoted as saying: “Daisy is just the biscuit for industry insiders looking for the next big TV chef.

“She’s curvy, loves cooking and has a great sense of humour.”

Daisy is best known for her modelling career.

She started out as a toddler and has appeared on various magazine covers, in numerous campaigns and has walked catwalks all over the world.

She has also dabbled in television, taking a turn on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor in 2016.

Daisy released a cookbook a few years ago

However, Daisy also knows her way around a kitchen.

The star has long been impressing her social media followers with her recipes.

And in 2014 she unveiled a cookbook called Sweetness And Light, which contained recipes for healthy but tasty treats.

Opening up about her appreciation of food in an interview at the time, she said she loved preparing meals.

“I’ve always been curvy because I’ve always loved my food,” said the star. “I’m not good at diets and I love dinners and socialising and cooking with my friends.

Nigella Lawson is known as the Domestic Goddess (Credit: BBC)

“I can never not think about food.”

Nigella, 61, has been a TV favourite for years, thanks to her lavish recipes and sultry cookalong sessions.

