Cruising with Susan Calman
TV

Cruising with Susan Calman fans all saying the same thing about the star

Susan took over from Jane McDonald for this series.

By Entertainment Daily

Cruising with Susan Calman viewers took to social media to air their thoughts after the most recent episode.

Airing last night (April 29) on Channel 5, the new series sees Scottish comedian Susan Calman take the helm from Jane McDonald.

And fans are certainly absolutely loving it, branding Susan a ‘national treasure’.

Susan Calman smiles on her cruise ship
Susan is a hit with fans (Credit: Channel 5)

Fan reaction to Susan Calman

As always, people at home jumped on to Twitter to let Susan know their feelings.

After watching the episode and loving it, the subsequently told her just how much they were enjoying seeing her present the series:

On the show, Susan hopped across the Atlantic to start her journey at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. From there, she travelled on to the Caribbean on the 87,000-ton cruise ship, the Eurodam.

Read more: Susan Calman’s behaviour on The One Show worries fans

Susan even finished the show with a hilarious lip-sync performance to Portugal The Man’s Feel it Still – in tribute to her predecessor, Jane McDonald – and fans loved it.

Susan Calman performs a song at the end of her cruising show with ship staff
Susan’s performance’s have enthralled viewers (Credit: Channel 5)

Earlier episodes in the six-part series saw Susan visit the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

Next week will show the second half of her trip to the Caribbean.

Cruising with Susan Calman continues next Friday (May 6) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’re tuning in.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Mulher being interviewed on This Morning in a blue shirt
Stephen Mulhern admits one ‘wish’ as ‘soppy’ star lifts lid on family life
Amanda Owen and her husband looking at each other in a comp image
Amanda Owen on huge secret she kept from husband Clive ahead of eighth child’s birth
Gogglebox fans all make the same complaint about last night’s show
Saturday Kitchen Gyles Brandreth Matt Tebbutt
Saturday Kitchen fans all saying the same thing about guest Gyles Brandreth
Helen Skelton 'dumbstruck' by marriage split amid claim husband Richie Myler is 'spending time with a younger woman'
Helen Skelton ‘dumbstruck’ amid claim husband Richie Myler is ‘spending time with a younger woman’
Lorraine Kelly on Loose Women today
Loose Women fans all make the same complaint about Lorraine Kelly’s appearance on the show