Cruising with Susan Calman viewers took to social media to air their thoughts after the most recent episode.

Airing last night (April 29) on Channel 5, the new series sees Scottish comedian Susan Calman take the helm from Jane McDonald.

And fans are certainly absolutely loving it, branding Susan a ‘national treasure’.

Susan is a hit with fans (Credit: Channel 5)

Fan reaction to Susan Calman

As always, people at home jumped on to Twitter to let Susan know their feelings.

After watching the episode and loving it, the subsequently told her just how much they were enjoying seeing her present the series:

Loved the programme last night , watched with my daughter. We weren’t expecting the song , the cherry on the cake — Tania Blackmore (@TaniaBlackmore7) April 30, 2022

If your feeling a little low download anything with @SusanCalman on @channel5_tv. Her infectious laugh will make you feel instantly happy. — Darren Claypole (@Darren6285) April 30, 2022

So obsessed with @SusanCalman, love her and her programs, so enjoyable. She is a national treasure. x — Amber (@amberwilliamsc) April 30, 2022

I love #susancalman and am living vicariously through her cruise programme. @SusanCalman — fairyellen (@Jakesmummmm) April 29, 2022

On the show, Susan hopped across the Atlantic to start her journey at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. From there, she travelled on to the Caribbean on the 87,000-ton cruise ship, the Eurodam.

Susan even finished the show with a hilarious lip-sync performance to Portugal The Man’s Feel it Still – in tribute to her predecessor, Jane McDonald – and fans loved it.

Susan’s performance’s have enthralled viewers (Credit: Channel 5)

Omg she’s doing it. Incredible — ️‍ they/he (@_nathan__k) April 29, 2022

Earlier episodes in the six-part series saw Susan visit the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

Next week will show the second half of her trip to the Caribbean.

Cruising with Susan Calman continues next Friday (May 6) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

