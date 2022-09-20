Crossfire on BBC One: Where was tense Keeley Hawes thriller filmed?

Keeley Hawes’ new drama follows a group of holidaymakers whose trip abroad goes horribly wrong – but where was Crossfire filmed?

A luxury resort becomes the setting for a horrifying shoot-out.

Unfortunately for Keeley‘s character Jo, her dream holiday becomes a nightmare.

Jo’s luxurious hotel is the setting of a scary hostage situation after a group of gunmen go out on a rampage.

But where was Crossfire filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know!

The BBC One series Crossfire is set in a luxury resort in the Canary Islands (Credit: BBC)

Where is Crossfire set?

In the first episode of Crossfire on BBC One, we see Jo and her family staying at what they think is a peaceful, luxury hotel.

Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony, Jo lets her guard down and enjoys her holiday abroad.

Oh, and she takes the opportunity to exchange texts with her secret lover!

But little does she know, her quiet holiday away will soon take a turn for the worst!

Jo’s world is turned upside down when shots ring out at the hotel, scattering her friends and family across the complex in panic.

So where is the series set?

The BBC One thriller is set in a luxury hotel in the Canary Islands.

The show’s writer, Louise Doughty has explained that she came up with the idea while lounging at a hotel on her own holiday.

Speaking to the Guardian, Louise admitted that her mind wandered to a dark place while sunbathing on a lounger.

She couldn’t help but ask herself: “What would I do if we were suddenly in a situation of peril?

“Would I go to that family member? Or that one? Or would I help the people around me?

“Would I behave heroically? Would I hide under the lounger?”

Crossfire was filmed in Tenerife (Credit: BBC)

Where was Crossfire filmed?

Amongst all the chaos in the series, we couldn’t help but notice the stunning views from the hotel.

So where is the BBC One mini-series filmed?

Crossfire is filmed in Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands in Spain.

The show’s producers Chris Carey and CEO Lawrence Bowen explained to Variety: “Crossfire is set in Spain and we filmed most of it in Tenerife.”

The cast and crew filmed for several weeks in an actual resort in Tenerife and Keeley‘s hotel room was even used as Jo’s room in the series!

Talking about filming the show, Keeley said: “It was the most gruelling project I’ve ever been a part of.

“Just the weight of that horrible gun.

“It’s like picking up a weight in the morning and running around with it all day long, in the heat

“It was a shock to my system.”

But she added: “It’s more interesting as an acting exercise.

“I liked the fact that I was so uncomfortable.”

The first episode of Crossfire airs on Tuesday 20 September 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

