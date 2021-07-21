Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips star Craig Revel Horwood has been dating his partner Jonathan Myring for three years.

It’s been a long road to happiness for the Strictly Come Dancing judge, who had previously been married to a woman.

However, while things didn’t work out with Jane Horwood, Craig seems to have finally found The One.

Craig is planning on marrying his partner next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Craig Revel Horwood getting married to his partner?

Craig met Jonathan on Tinder.

After two years together, they got engaged and have made plans to marry once the pandemic is hopefully over in 2022.

They even have the seal of approval from Craig’s mum, Beverley.

She told The Mirror: “They are both very different people, but they are both very kind and loving.

“I haven’t been asked whether I will be walking him down the aisle yet, but I would love to. I feel like I have really got to know Jonathan from the trips they’ve made to Australia, and I love him.”

Despite being 56, Craig hasn’t ruled out the idea of having children.

“I’m not ruling out kids,” he told The Sun. “I’m getting a bit long in the tooth. Having said that, Elton John managed it, so why not? Never say never.”

Craig was previously married to a woman (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

How did they cope during lockdown?

Craig, 56, says that his relationship with Jonathan got even stronger during lockdown.

He told Best Magazine: “We’ve got to know each other better.

“There are couples who don’t live with each other until they get married, then they’re in shock – they realise how little they knew about that person and their little idiosyncrasies.

“It’s been brilliant – we’ve just got stronger and stronger.”

Craig’s journey to happiness was filled with bumps in the road.

Craig said lockdown made their relationship go from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

When he was 30, he tied the knot with his ex-wife, Jane.

However, their marriage came to an end.

“I was both gay and straight, so being bisexual, it wasn’t a big issue for me or her,” he told Daily Mail in 2019.

“We were two people who loved each other, coming together and wanting to have kids before it was too late. But then it ended in adultery. That was after two-and-a-half years.”

He added: “When you find someone in bed with someone else and they say they are in love with them, that puts a dampener on it.”

