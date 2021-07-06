Coronation Street characters Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas have been reunited.

Harry Visinoni, 21, has been spotted on set with actress Mollie Gallagher, who plays Seb’s girlfriend, Nina.

During a heartbreaking episode that aired in May, Seb tragically lost his life.

The shocking storyline was based on the real-life attack of Sophie Lancaster over a decade ago.

Seb’s attacker, Corey, is in prison awaiting trial. However, the rest of his attackers pled guilty.

Coronation Street: Nina Lucas actress filming new scenes with Seb Franklin actor

Despite Harry returning to set, it’s sadly not the start of a huge twist.

Instead, the Covid-19 pandemic is behind his comeback.

Corrie bosses have reportedly decided to film the scenes again now social distancing is no longer in place.

A source told The Mirror: “Harry’s return means the soap can explore the attack fully as the trial approaches.

“With Corey and Kelly both on trial for Seb’s murder, it hasn’t been clear who was ultimately responsible for Seb’s murder.

“Viewers will finally learn the truth about who struck the killer blow.”

Sab’s death left viewers distraught (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers are anxiously awaiting the result of Corey’s trial.

Corrie boss Iain Macleod has teased that “social class” will come into play during the tense episodes.

“It becomes partly about class going forward,” he told The Sun.

“I can’t say too much about that but in terms of how the criminal investigation unfolds it becomes about class and background and privilege.

“There are interesting elements that we draw into the story as it unfolds,” he added.

