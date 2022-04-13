Compulsion episode 2: What is Granny Loan Shark Connie’s Game? And 5 more questions

Channel 5’s new thriller Compulsion continued with episode 2 tonight and paramedic Jenny (Leanne Best) is just digging herself deeper into trouble.

Her new friend Sasha (Anna Chancellor from The Split) has convinced her to steal drugs from her ambulance.

The plan is to sell them so Jenny can pay off the gambling debts she’s racked up since being involved in a fatal train crash that’s left her with PTSD.

But Sasha’s sudden appearance in Jenny’s life is looking more and more suspect.

Here’s what we need to know after episode 2.



1. Why is Sasha helping Jenny?

It was a question Jenny asked Sasha herself after offering to pawn her dead sister’s jewellery to help Jenny pay off the loan sharks.

Sasha said she didn’t really know and said it was possibly a guilty conscience, that she didn’t do enough to help her troubled sister, Tara.

She told Jenny she reminded her of Tara. Not sure being compared to a dead drug addict who took gifts from rich men is much of a compliment though.

As Jenny dashed off to see her daughter in hospital, Sasha’s face made it very clear that she has ulterior motives. But what are they?

Has Sasha got a secret grudge against Jenny? And was their meeting on the train more than just chance?

2. Will Jenny and Chris’ marriage survive?

Chris is pretty narked with Jenny. Which is understandable as she’s gambled away all their savings, including the money they had stashed for daughter Rosie’s college fund. Oh, and the two remortgages she forged his signature on.

And he doesn’t even know about the dodgy loan and the threats against his family yet.

There’s also the fact that Rosie ended up in hospital while Jenny was gambling their future away online.

It’s quite a lot to forgive. If Chris – a respectable headteacher – discovers his wife has become Liverpool’s answer to Walter White, could it be the final straw for the couple?



3. What is Ali’s game?

For someone hawking the title of ‘Jenny’s best friend’ there doesn’t seem to be anything friendly about her. Apart from her relationship with Jenny’s husband, that’s a bit too friendly. But there’s very little in the way of friendly support between her and Jen considering they’ve been friends for 20 years.

Ali and Chris are suspiciously close and she seems to always be at Jenny’s house. Sus, as the kids would say.

Sasha has fuelled Jen’s paranoia over Ali asking, ‘Just checking, Rosie is your child right?’ before warning her that it looks like Ali is after more than just Jen’s friendship.

Is Sasha stirring the pot or does Jenny really need to keep her eye on her ‘best friend’.

4. What are these ‘behaviours’ that Chris referred to?

There’s been some suggestion that Jenny has struggled with some addictions prior her current gambling problem.

During their ‘talk’ – which was basically just Chris having a go at her – he mentioned something about Jenny being susceptible to ‘certain behaviours’ and that’s what hurt him. So has she got previous for this kind of thing?

Jenny herself also seemed to acknowledge past behaviour during her counselling appointment. She wanted to know if she was addicted to the gambling, or the rush, and if it could be replaced with something else.

Hmm…

Granny Loan Shark Connie in Compulsion is a nasty piece of work (Credit: Channel 5)

5. Is Granny Loan Shark really that scary and what’s in the box?

So she’s made a few veiled threats to Jenny about keeping an eye on her kid. And her accomplice/son/lover Jimmy made a creepy appearance at the hospital when Rosie went in.

But is Connie (Hayley Mills) really that scary?

Get a grip, Jen, she’s about 90 years old and frail as a flower. Just wait it out.

Although we need to know what the birthday gift she gave Jenny for Rosie is. Rabbit head is our bet. Too small for a horse.

6. Is Jenny going to jump on the tracks?

For the second time, we saw a shot of Jenny standing right on the edge of the platform as a train approached at speed.

She wobbled on the edge before stepping back.

But we still don’t know if this is a flash-forward or something Jenny is remembering?

Compulsion continues tomorrow at 9pm on Channel 5

