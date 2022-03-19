Comic Relief viewers shocked by Lenny Henry’s massive weight loss

Last night Comic Relief viewers were shocked to see how trim Sir Lenny Henry is looking.

The comedian and fundraiser has reportedly dropped three stone in recent years.

And it’s all down to a vegetarian diet.

Comic Relief viewers noticed Sir Lenny Henry’s weight loss (Credit: BBC)

The actor and comedian, 63, decided he wanted to get leaner several years ago.

He was preparing for his role in BBC drama The Long Song.

The Dudley-born star played Jamaican plantation slave Godfrey in the TV adaptation of the 2010 critically-acclaimed historical novel of the same name.

Lenny – who was married to fellow comedy legend Dawn French for 25 years – opted to try a plant-based diet to slim down.

He said at the time dieting was crucial for the role as the character was a man “who doesn’t get three full meals a day”.

How did Lenny Henry lose weight?

Despite speculation about the reasons for the star’s dramatic weight loss, Sir Lenny previously credited eating broccoli and “not much else” apart from running.

“I have heard that I’ve lost all this weight for a variety of reasons,” he told Daily Mail.

“None of them true.”

Lenny obviously enjoyed the benefits of his lighter frame and has maintained that transformation since.

What did Comic Relief viewers say about him?

One Twitter follower summed it up quite simply: “Has Lenny Henry lost a load of weight?”

One concerned fan wrote: “I’m all for losing a bit of weight, but I think he’s gone too far.”

Another worried fan agreed: “Lenny Henry has lost too much weight.”

He was inspiration for another, who posted: “Lenny Henry has lost an absolute tonne of weight… fair play like barely recognised him.”

Someone wise-cracked: “I hope Lenny Henry‘s impressive weight loss was for his own happiness. And not to make Premier Inn beds look massive.”

