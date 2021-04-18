Comedian Katherine Ryan sparked complaints over a joke she made about ‘White men’ during an episode of All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star.

On the BBC show earlier this week (Tuesday, April 13), the Canadian star, 37, joked a Sri Lankan-born contestant should ‘think like a White man’ such as PM Boris Johnson.

The remark sparked complaints and the BBC has since responded, defending Katherine and insisting the show’s intention isn’t to offend viewers.

All That Glitters got underway last Tuesday (Credit: Twenty Twenty/ BBC)

What did comedian Katherine Ryan say?

Katherine told designer Tamara to have more confidence in her work.

She said on the programme: “You need to really back yourself, do you know how confident a straight White man would be right now?”

Tamara smiled and nodded as Katherine continued: “Think of Boris Johnson and how pleased he’d be right now… sometimes, we have to think like these men. Think like a White man! Yes?”

Katherine Ryan is one of the stars of the new BBC Two series (Credit: Twenty Twenty/ Mark Bourdillon/ BBC)

How did viewers react?

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Sorry, why do we need to think like strong White men? #AllThatGlitters #equalityin2021.”

Another tweeted: “So all straight, White men are uber confident, are they? Thanks for the stereotype. #allthatglitters #shouldbeglisters.”

Sometimes we have to think like these men. Think like a White man!

“Such a weird thing to say!” wrote a third.

Someone else fumed: “BBC Two, All That Glitters, can’t watch any longer – knocking White men. Racist!”

Sorry why do we need to think like strong white men..? #AllThatGlitters #equalityin2021 — Alicee (@eatthecherries) April 13, 2021

Such a weird thing to say! — Paulfaefife (@paulky) April 13, 2021

Totally agree, then later when the white man was getting stressed did she go over to offer him encouragement? No !

Just unable to watch the telly without getting something to do with race rammed down our throats. Watching a programme about jewellery to get away from that stuff! — Kay (@youdonewhat) April 13, 2021

How did the BBC respond?

In a statement on its complaints website, the BBC said: “Many viewers of this programme will be familiar with Katherine Ryan’s well-established style of comedy after multiple appearances on BBC comedy programmes over the years.

“Comedy is one of the most subjective areas of programming and we can assure you we never set out to offend viewers with anything we show.”

– All That Glitters continues on Tuesday (April 20) at 8pm on BBC Two

