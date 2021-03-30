Katherine Ryan recently confronted a fan after they criticised the way she looks – so has she had surgery, and why?

Is the comedian married and does she have children?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest celebrity to take part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

What is Katherine Ryan famous for?

Katherine is a stand-up comedian, writer, presenter and actress.

She has appeared on numerous British panel shows, including as a regular team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

In 2015, she replaced Steve Jones as the presenter of Hair on BBC Two.

In 2016, Katherine appeared on series two of Taskmaster, beating Doc Brown, Joe Wilkinson, Richard Osman and Jon Richardson to win the season.

As an actress, Ryan has appeared on numerous television series in the UK, including the sitcoms Campus, Episodes and her very own Netflix show The Duchess.

Consequently, Katherine is one of the top female comedians in the UK.

How old is she?

Katherine Louisa Ryan was born on June 30 1983.

She is currently 37 years old.

Is Katherine Ryan married or single?

Katherine is currently in a civil partnership with Bobby Kootstra.

The ceremony took place in 2019 in Denmark.

The pair had dated in Canada as teenagers and were reunited when she returned to her hometown while filming an episode of the TV show Who Do You Think You Are?

Katherine previously dated actor and TV presenter Jeff Leach, and had a relationship with comedian Alex Edelman.

She’s quoted as saying: “Men are like dolphins – best enjoyed on holiday!”

Does she have kids?

Katherine has a daughter, Violet, with her ex-boyfriend.

She returned to work 21 days after giving birth in 2010.

Katherine gave her first professional stand-up performance, choosing to take her newborn on stage with her.

Have Katherine Ryan had surgery?

Katherine has been open about the cosmetic surgery she has had.

She had a breast augmentation in 2004, when she was in her early 20s.

However, she recently lashed out at a fan who accused her of having plastic surgery on her face.

Sharing the exchange on her Instagram stories, she showed a message she received that caused her to see red.

The Duchess actress received a message that read: “Hi Katherine, I think you are absolutely fab, but I feel you have gone too far with the plastic surgery.”

To which Katherine shot back: “Hi Clare, I got breast implants in 2004 and nothing else. Suck my [bleep]. Have a great day!”

She told The Sun last year that she gets Botox and fillers.

Back in 2018, Katherine joked that getting regular Botox is a “hobby” of hers.

Has Katherine Ryan had cancer?

Katherine Ryan was diagnosed with Stage 2 skin cancer in 2009.

She now has a sizeable scar on her thigh where a chunk of flesh the size of a golf ball was removed.

She says: “The cancer wasn’t that serious. It wasn’t into my lymph nodes, I didn’t have to have chemotherapy.

“It did recur, but it was easily dealt with. I feel like I was really lucky just to get that lesson, that little smack on the arse of ‘Hey, wait a minute. Listen to your body, here’.”

Where is she from?

Katherine was born in Sarnia, Ontario, in Canada.

First of all, she attended the University of Toronto.

When she wasn’t studying, she braved open mic nights and found she was funny!

She subsequently moved to the UK in 2007 with her then partner.

She finally settled in Hertfordshire, just outside of London.

