Coleen Nolan makes ‘affair’ confession: ‘It brought lots of heartbreak’

Coleen Nolan, star of Loose Women, made a secret ‘affair’ confession on the ITV show, admitting she suffered “heartbreak”.

TV personality Coleen, 58, opened up with the surprise remarks during Wednesday’s (April 19) episode of the chat show. They came as the panel discussed a current soap storyline on EastEnders, pondering what constitutes an “affair”.

Coleen Nolan ‘affair’ confession

Speaking with host Christine Lampard, Coleen responded to a query about whether kissing could be considered as being unfaithful.

Pondering her answer carefully, Coleen replied: “So my initial reaction would be: ‘No, you can’t.’ But I think you’ve got to take into the circumstances.”

Continuing to mull over her point as she spoke, Coleen revealed her own experience. “The reason I say this, and I’m not condoning it in any way, is because many years ago it happened to me,” she admitted.

Coleen went on to explain that at the time she didn’t feel “loved” or appreciated by her partner. However, she also feels the “awful situation” prompted a high point in that relationship.

I met someone who made me feel like a gorgeous woman again.

She went on: “The reason it happened to me was because I was being made to feel rubbish. And surplus to requirements and not attractive, and not loved. And I was just there to kind of look after people, clean the house, or whatever. Then I went away on tour and I met someone who made me feel like a gorgeous woman again, and attractive and built up my self esteem that I’d lost.”

‘The truth came out’

Coleen also agreed with her Loose Women colleagues that the matter served as a form of “wake up call”.

She reflected: “It was an awful situation. And like I said I’m not condoning it because it brought lots of heartbreak at the time. But actually when it came out, the truth came out. That relationship then went on for us to have the best two or three years of our relationship that we’d ever had because I knew I’d done wrong and I’d never do it again. I tried to talk to the person before it happened, but they weren’t listening because they just took for granted and thought: ‘She’ll get over it.'”

Nonetheless, Coleen feels she will not follow a similar course again. Noting she decided she needed to “make more of an effort” as well, she concluded: “So in that respect, it kind of worked. However, I also learned that I could never do that again because it isn’t the answer.”

