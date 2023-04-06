Loose Women favourite Coleen nolan ‘secretly living with reality TV winner for a year’

A favourite on Loose Women on ITV has been keeping a secret from fans, as she’s lived with a reality TV winner for the last year.

Coleen Nolan has been living with the winner of Fred Siriex’s E4 show Last Resort – Orlagh Hartnett – for the last year. Orlagh moved into the Nolan family home after becoming estranged from her own mum.

But after winning E4’s Last Resort, Orlagh has revealed her close relationship with Coleen who considers her as a “daughter”.

Pizza waitress Orlagh walked off with the £10,000 prize this week on Last Resort, which saw 12 young people battle it out for a top hospitality contract during the summer season at a five-star hotel on the French Riviera.

Orlagh kept living Coleen ‘a secret’

Winner Orlagh confessed that she didn’t want her close relationship with Coleen to be public knowledge, as she didn’t want to be accused of taking advantage of their relationship.

Her fellow contestants didn’t know Orlagh lived with the telly star until they visited her at home after.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I didn’t tell anyone on the show who she was, or who I lived with. When the recruits came round to my house afterwards I was like ‘this is Coleen and I live with her.”

The support that Coleen’s given me has been…honestly, I don’t know what I do without her.

Orlagh has known Coleen since she was aged seven, when she became friends with her daughter Ciara Fensome, 21.

Orlagh grew up in a household with eight children and spent a lot of time in Coleen’s home. Although, Orlagh moved out at 16 and her contact with her mum has dwindled ever since.

Loose Women ITV: Coleen praises ‘the daughter I never asked for’

Orlagh admitted that her mum moved away last April, and she hasn’t had any contact with her since. But she added that she’s been supported by Coleen ever since.

Orlagh said: “As awful and upsetting the situation is I have to pick myself up every day and get on with life and go get what I want. The support that Coleen’s given me has been…honestly, I don’t know what I do without her.”

She said she often goes to Coleen for advice and the single ladies often discuss dating together. The reality TV star admitted that she was “worried” about what the public would think if they knew about her relationship with Coleen. She also didn’t want people to think she got the TV spot through the Loose Women star.

Coleen made sure to sing the praises of Orlagh too! She praised her as “the daughter I never asked for” and added that she was “so proud” of Orlagh. She added that Orlagh “deserved to win”.

