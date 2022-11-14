Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors: When does it start, and what’s it about?

Claudia Winkleman continues her quest for world domination as she fronts reality TV show The Traitors on BBC One.

But what’s it about, how does it work, and when’s the start date?

The Strictly host can currently be seen looking less smiley than usual in the trailer for the new competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming new series!

What is The Traitors on BBC One?

The Traitors is a brand new reality competition hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The BBC describe it as a “nail-biting psychological competition”.

In the show, 22 strangers play the ultimate reality game of detection, backstabbing and trust.

The aim? The win the competition, and the huge cash prize.

First of all, in episode one, Claudia Winkleman greets the 22 strangers as they arrive at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands.

There they will battle against each other to come out on top.

Claudia will unveil the identity of the person to be murdered by the traitors in every episode.

In the night, the Traitors commit the murder (not really, obvs).

At the end of episode two, Claudia will subsequently announce who the traitors have murdered during the night.

Finally, the game continues until there’s just one person left standing.

Essentially, it’s a grown-up version of the children’s game Murder in the Dark, but with more at stake!

How does it work?

Viewers will discover that the new reality competition series is built on strategy and suspicion.

A team of players will compete in a series of missions.

As a result of how many missions they win, the prize pot will grow bigger.

However, amongst the players lie The Traitors.

The Traitors will meet in secret and decide who to eliminate of their fellow players known as the Faithfuls…

The aim of the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end of the game.

Above all, the Faithfuls try to avoid being eliminated, while also guess who is a Traitor.

They then must vote them out so they can share the money between the remaining Faithfuls.

However, if any Traitors make it to the end, they will subsequently steal the prize money for themselves.

How many episodes is Claudia Winkleman series The Traitors?

The Traitors is 12 episodes.

Each episode will be one hour long.

It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who are the contestants on The Traitors?

The Traitors are a mix of male and female.

They cover all ages, jobs and ethnicities.

The Traitors are: Amos, Maddy, Fay, Ivan, John, Theo, Kieran, Andrea, Wilfred, Meryl, Alyssa, Tom, Aisha, Imran, Alex, Claire, Nicky, Matt, Amanda, Rayan, Hannah, Aaron.

Where is Claudia Winkleman show The Traitors filmed?

Cast and crew filmed The Traitors at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Speaking about the project, Mike Cotton, Deputy Creative Director of Studio Lambert, which is producing the series, said: “The series is a nail-biting psychological adventure game.

“Claudia is a huge fan of the format and is the perfect puppet master to oversee this dramatic game set in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.”

What’s the prize money on Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors?

The 22 strangers hope to win a cash prize of up to £120,000.

That’s the top amount they can walk away with.

In the recent Australian version, the winner Alex Duggan walked away with $250,000 – around £142,000.

Viewers saw Alex Duggan picked as a Faithful originally.

The Traitors later recruited her to become a mid-season Traitor (after two OG Traitors were banished).

The Traitors start date

The Traitors starts on Tuesday November 29 2022 on BBC One.

It will run for 12 episodes.

Host Claudia will reveal the winner – aka The Traitor – during the final episode.

What is the series based on?

The Traitors is based on a Dutch format called De Verraders.

It involves contestants working together to complete physical and mental missions.

There’s now an Australian version of the show, too, which recently came to a tense climax.

