Claire Richards on doctor’s warning over her weight: ‘It was causing a lot of problems’

Claire Richards was once issued a stern warning by doctors over her weight.

The 45-year-old singing sensation is best known for being a member of the iconic pop group Steps. Since their debut in 1997, the five-piece-band has taken the music industry by storm.

But it’s not just been the group’s chart-topping hits that have got plenty of people talking. Claire’s own incredible weight loss has hit the headlines many times in recent years.

But according to Claire, at one point in her life, she was issued a serious warning by her doctor about her weight. Apparently, “it was causing a lot of problems”. But what did the doctors say? And why did she make a change?

Claire has been open about her impressive weight loss journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Richards weight loss journey

It’s fair to say Claire, who is on this year’s series of Cooking With The Stars, has had a major and impressive weight-loss journey.

The blonde babe has fluctuated between a dress size 10 and 20 in the past. She’s also reportedly lost an impressive six stone since her heaviest weight of 16 and a half stone.

However, at one point, Claire was issued a serious warning by her doctor about her weight – and she knew she had to do something about it.

The singer once revealed she was warned by a doctor (Credit: ITV)

Claire Richards reveals doctor’s warning about her weight

Claire is a proud mama to Charlie and Daisy – who she shares with Reece Hill. Charlie was born in 2007 and the parents welcomed Daisy two years later.

In 2014, Claire spoke to The Mirror where she opened up about weight loss. The singer also revealed her weight was causing issues with conceiving a third child and she was warned by her doctor to lose weight.

“My husband Reece and I – we decided that we wanted to try for another baby,” she said at the time. “And me being overweight was causing us a lot of problems, so I went to see the doctor and he advised that I lose weight.”

‘I’ve stopped doing that,’ says Claire

A year later, Claire spoke about her weight loss again during an interview with Essentials magazine.

She revealed that she often wouldn’t be able to stop eating while indulging in takeaways. Claire learnt how to control her portions by using a smaller plate. She said: “I’ve stopped doing that, stopped eating until I feel sick. Now I take a smaller plate and put hopefully more healthy options on there.”

Read more: Emma Willis and husband Matt team up for new TV project

Cooking With the Stars is on July 9 at 12.25pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.