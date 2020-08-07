Christine McGuinness' Real Housewives of Cheshire co-stars 'probably pleased' she's quit

Christine McGuinness is leaving ITV Be reality show Real Housewives of Cheshire and her co-stars will be "pleased" she's leaving.

The 32-year-old star announced her departure from the show - which she joined in 2018 - earlier this week to focus on her family and other projects.

Real Housewives without Christine McGuinness

Nicole Sealey believes they will be "a little sad" Christine is leaving, but thinks the rest of the cast will enjoy having more screen time.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, she said: "They'll probably be pleased because it's a little bit more airtime for them!

"Everyone really likes Christine.

"All the girls get on but it's equally a show kind of about them so I'm not sure anyone, whether people come or go, whether that's a massive thing for the girls.

"But it's like everything, I'm sure they're a little bit sad because she's quite funny!"

Christine, who has daughter Felicity, four, and six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope with husband Paddy, first announced her decision to TOWIE's Bobby Norris on Instagram.

She said: "I've got to make time for other things and with any time that I've got I need to spend it with the family and children.

"I'm still going to be about. You're probably going to see more of me and it's all really exciting.

"I'm sort of pinching myself I can't believe my luck, but I'm also quite sad that I'm not going to be filming with the Housewives who start filming now in the next few weeks but yeah I'm not going back this series, but I'm moving on."

She later explained her decision further in a post on social media.

Christine McGuinness' decision

Christine wrote: "Last night during a LIVE chat on here I mentioned my departure from The Real Housewives Of Cheshire!

"This is 100% my choice. I will miss filming with the girlies but I'm so excited about new adventures. I just couldn't commit to another series.

"The whole team and cast have been great. I have laughed, cried and created so many good memories as a guest housewife for the last 2 years. But now it's time for me to say yes to new opportunities!

"Thank you so much for the love. I've already received so many sweet messages. But hey, I'm not going anywhere, you will be seeing more of me."

