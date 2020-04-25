Christine McGuinness 'tempted' by alcohol after quitting 12 years ago

Christine McGuinness, who is teetotal, has admitted her mind has wandered to alcohol amid the pressures of the coronavirus lockdown.

Christine McGuinness is finding lockdown stressful just like lots of parents (Credit: Splash)

Christine , who is married to Take Me Out star Paddy , hasn't touched a drop of booze for more than 12 years but has found it on her mind.

Following a "long" and "stressful" day, the mum-of-three shared a snap of herself with fans that was taken when she was 18.

On a night out and with a pink wig on her head, Christine, now 32, is clutching two double vodkas and cranberry juices in the photo.

Commenting on Instagram, the Real Housewives Of Cheshire star said: "It’s been over 12 years since I last had a taste.

"I was 18 in Blackpool here, not sure where I found the pink wig but I think it was a great night! 🤷‍♀️😂

"I’ve thought about this a lot today 💭 double vodka cranberry, one in each hand please🤪😂."

Christine finished her post:"#itsbeenalongday #stressfulday #SoberLife #teetotaler ☕️

"New day tomorrow, we are the lucky ones, home, safe and well 🙏❤️."

Fan support

Christine and Paddy have three children together and have spoken openly about how all their little ones are autistic.

Commenting on her post, one fan said: "You are amazing.

"I don’t drink really as my little boy has a disability & I like to know I’m able to get up and go if I need to with him.

I love knowing I’m always ready if they need me.

"Also hangovers and kids awake doesn’t go well 🤣xx."

Christine replied: " 👏 same, I love knowing I’m always ready if they need me ❤️❤️❤️."

Another told her: "I've not had a drink for about 8-9 years.

"Since lockdown I've thought 'hmm maybe a drink would help me chill and wind down after today' then remember the likelihood is that it would cause a horrific anxiety attack which I really don't need when I've nowhere to go away from the kids."

Agreeing, Christine wrote back: "👏 exactly, not worth it! And absolutely no time to nurse a hangover 😂 #StaySober 💖."

Just the norm

Christine met Paddy in 2008 and the couple tied the knot three years later. They are parents to twins Leo and Penelope, six, and four-year-old Penelope.

In 2018, Christine said in an Instagram story how she had not touched a drop of booze for years.

She later wrote: "I mentioned on my story earlier that I haven't drunk alcohol for 11 years and I'm really surprised at how many of you are shocked by this because to me it's just so normal.

"I don't see it as a big deal! 'Exercise is my natural high!' Also... I don't question people that like drinking alcohol so why do people question me that I don't? Each to their own."

