Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce split after five years of marriage: ‘We had not planned on releasing a statement’

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have split after five years of marriage, it has been announced.

The former couple released a statement today (Saturday, October 28) confirming the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Haskell (@jameshaskell)

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley split

Today, it was announced that Chloe and James have split after five years of marriage. Their split comes just over a year on from welcoming their first child together.

“James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023,” Chloe said in a joint statement

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand,” she then continued.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time,” she then said.

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Haskell (@jameshaskell)

Chloe chose to post on Instagram

Their split announcement comes just a couple of weeks after James posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

The 38-year-old former rugby player was spotted chatting to a mystery blonde, according to The Sun, while his wife Chloe was pictured without her wedding ring on during a night out with friends.

That weekend, James took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic caption alongside a video. While the video played a remix of Ace of Base’s song, All That She Wants, he wrote: “Live a lonely life!”

Chloe also shared some posts on Instagram of her daughter Bodhi and wrote she was a “great hangover cure”.

This comes after the personal trainer, 36, reportedly partied with close friends to “let her hair down” amidst rumours of James’ night out.

While Chloe said that she was angry that he had “posted photos of other girls’ (BLEEP),” a close friend told The Sun Chloe wanted to “show James what he was missing” by wearing a revealing outfit.

She was slightly annoyed and upset over the pictures of James and the other woman.

Chloe Madeley said she felt abandoned by James Haskell (Credit: Cover Images)

She recently confessed how James’ DJing had become a bone of contention in their marriage. She told The Sun: “My argument was ‘I don’t mind, that’s your job. But I don’t want you putting it on social media. When everyone knows I’m your wife. It’s (BLEEPING) hard. You’re on your own a lot.”

She also revealed how they had “the biggest fight ever” when he booked a DJ gig with Carl Cox. while she was due to give birth.

“What he did, which really (BLEEP) me off, was use my own statistic back against me. That less than five per cent of babies are born on their due day,” she said.

Read more: GMB today: James Haskell clashes with Richard Madeley over Prince Harry

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.