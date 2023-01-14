Chef Brian Turner leaves James Martin viewers sobbing over stroke revelation

TV chef Brian Turner left Saturday Morning viewers emotional today (January 14) after revealing he was hospitalised following a stroke.

Ready Steady Cook star Brian, 76, thanked medical staff for looking after him after he suffered the health problem last summer.

He also indicated to those watching that he is still recovering as he apologised in advance if his speech was affected.

Brian’s latest appearance on his pal’s programme came after James Martin described him as a “very special chap” on social media yesterday.

‘Brian Turner has not been too well recently’

Acknowledging he doesn’t usually preview his show with fans, James told followers on Friday (January 13) evening: “I’ve known Brian Turner since I was nine years old.”

James continued: “He’s been a huge supporter of mine over the years and I’d just like you to watch a very special appearance by Brian.

“The chap’s not been too well recently. But sending him all my love and hopefully you will too, tomorrow, when you watch it.”

Chef Brian Turner speaks about being ill

Brian duly opened up about how he is doing when he was shown joining James to make a lamb cobbler together.

Prompting Brian, James said: “First of all, you want to say thank you – there’s the camera – because you’ve not been very well recently.”

Brian responded: “Unfortunately I had a stroke in June. And the people at the London hospital were fantastic and helpful.

Excuse me if I make a stammer occasionally.

“So excuse me if I make a stammer occasionally. But we will catch up at the end.”

A moved James reassured his friend: “It’s OK, it’s OK. I love you fella.

“So a round of applause for everyone who’s been looking after you. It’s a pleasure to have you back, you’re welcome anytime.”

How James Martin viewers reacted

Shocked viewers were quick to offer their best wishes on social media – with several noting they had been left sobbing by the news.

“Two great chefs. Always had a lovely bond. When James hugged him think there was something in my eye. Brian you were ace,” tweeted one fan.

Another emotional observer wrote: “Bless Brian Turner. Brought a tear to my eye seeing him today. God bless you both.”

And a third posted: “Lovely TV and proper food brought to life by Brian with empathy from James. I may have some dust in my eye.”

Following the pre-recorded show’s airing, James told followers both he and Brian also wept as they caught up on the phone.

He tweeted: “Wow, well what can we both say. Just had Brian on the phone, ended in both us in tears at the amazing messages and support from you all.

“He wanted me to tell you all out there ‘thank you’ for all of them!”

James added: “I did say he was trending but not sure he knows what that means or ever did ha ha.”

