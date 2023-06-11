Channel 4 to ‘axe popular shows after running out of money’ with four big favourites facing cuts

Channel 4 has been forced to delay and even axe some of its most popular shows, reports claim. The channel are reportedly running out of money, despite paying their boss over a million pounds last year.

Staff have apparently described the situation at Channel 4 as a “bloodbath”.

The Last Leg has been affected by Channel 4 budget cuts (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 to axe popular shows

Amongst the programmes apparently affected by the cuts are the channel’s controversial Naked Attraction, Friday night favourite The Last Leg and the reality series Four Weddings.

Naked Attraction is reportedly being scrapped entirely, as is the celebrity show Scared Of The Dark and medical documentary Rescue: Extreme Medics. Reality show Four Weddings, which was scheduled to make a return, has also apparently been axed. It is thought it will instead go ahead with an independent production company.

Meanwhile, one of Channel 4’s most successful shows, The Last Leg, will be cut short to save money. A planned nine shows in next month’s new series has reportedly been reduced to just seven.

The cuts have been controversial, not least because the channel’s CEO received a salary of over a million last year. Her salary was even set to go up this year, but last week she declined the pay rise.

‘A bloodbath’

In light of recent events, Channel 4 staff are apparently unhappy.

An insider apparently told The Daily Mail: “Everyone is calling it a Channel 4 bloodbath.”

Naked Attraction has reportedly been axed (Credit: Channel 4)

They explained: “At first everyone was in total shock when Four Weddings was cancelled. It’s almost unheard of that a show that is going really well is decommissioned, but as news started to spread, other shows were falling down too. They were told that [chief exec] Ian Katz had been looking at the channel’s entire output, and they were sorry but it had to happen because there was no money.”

They also claimed that in some cases staff were laid off with little warning.

“The casting team were already in place to start on Naked Attraction and were all told they were no longer needed as they were not making another series.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

