Channel 4 slammed as Gogglebox accused of ‘glorifying criminality’ by viewers

Channel 4 has come under fire from viewers after Gogglebox covered a controversial documentary by Chris Packham.

The show aired clips of Chris Packham: Is It Time To Break The Law on Friday’s show (September 22).

In the documentary, conservationist Chris wonders if it’s ethically acceptable to break to law to protest against Government policies on climate change.

He was seen being covered in oil as he declared peaceful activism hasn’t worked and insisted we are “sleepwalking to an apocalypse”.

He also joined two Just Stop Oil protesters as they threw bright orange paint against a building and staged a sit-in outside. Police were called and they were seen being taken away in the back of a police van.

Gogglebox showed a Just Stop Oil protest last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars back Chris

As the Googlebox stars tuned in, there was overwhelming support for Chris and his plans to tackle climate change.

Glasgow-based Roisin and Joe were immediately on board and Joe said: “If Chris Packham asked me to break the law I’d probably say yes.” Roisin agreed: “Because you know he’d be asking for a good reason.”

Meanwhile, fan favourite Pete Sandiford said: “He’s a humanity hooligan, he’s trying to create a noise to get people thinking. I get it.” Brother and sister combo Simon and Jane cheered Chris on too, with Simon saying: “I think you’ve got every right, Chris.”

As for the Worthingtons, mum Alison pointed out: “Think about the Suffragette movement. Change happened when people broke the law.”

Sisters Ellie and Izzi looked shocked over the protest (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 accused of ‘glorifying criminality’

However, not all viewers shared the same opinion and, after watching the reaction on Gogglebox, some took to X to share their thoughts.

One tweeted to rage: “You can always guarantee that we are reminded this is a Channel 4 programme. It’s also clear that only those commentators who agree with their message are allowed to be heard.” They continued, accusing the broadcaster: “It’s clear @Channel4 is glorifying criminality.”

Another viewer said: “So Channel 4 knew someone was going to break the law and didn’t intervene?” A third said: “Channel 4 pushing climate change [asleep emoji]. Can always tell by how phoney everyone sounds and the fact you don’t see Mary and Giles.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Jenny loved him, though

However, many viewers agreed with the controversial documentary. One viewer simply said: “Chris Packham is right.”

Meanwhile, others saw the funny side, laughing at how Jenny had accidentally called Chris Packham a “naturist” and not a naturalist.

One fan tweeted: “Oh I love Jenny – Chris Packham a naturist… that keeps his clothes on!”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox stars Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin spark complaints ahead of appearance.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts!