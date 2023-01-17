Channel 4 is reportedly making its “most outrageous” dating series yet as contestants will have virtual sex using Bluetooth-synced toys before even meeting each other.

According to the DailyMail, the show has the working title of Sex First as it works on the theory that matches must have sexual chemistry first.

The new series will reportedly be even “more outrageous” than Channel 4’s Naked Attraction, which matches couples based on how attracted they are to their naked body.

We’re sure not sure how you can beat that, but here’s everything we know so far about Channel 4’s new dating series…

Channel 4 making new dating series

The Mail Online reports that Channel 4 is making a new dating series which matches couples based on their sexual chemistry first.

Contestants will only be introduced as online avatars at first, and will have sex online through Bluetooth-synced toys.

The experience will prove whether they have any sexual chemistry before going further with the match.

If contestants enjoy their online sexual experience, they can meet in person to see if the spark continues in real life.

The couples can then decide if they want to take their relationship further.

And if the Bluetooth sex doesn’t work for the match, they can end it there without even meeting in person.

Controversial series Naked Attraction has been a big hit for Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

It will reportedly be the ‘most outrageous’ one yet

A TV Insider reportedly told The Sun that the series will be the “most outrageous” dating show from the broadcaster yet.

The network has already aired controversial dating shows Married at First Sight and Naked Attraction, so it’s difficult to imagine how a new series could manage to be even more controversial.

Naked Attraction has been a big rating success for Channel 4, with remakes of the show airing across Europe and the US.

The broadcaster will likely be hoping that Sex First can follow in Naked Attraction’s success.

Does the sound of the virtual sex series peak your interest?

Well, keep an eye here for updates on when the new dating series will hit Channel 4 screens…

