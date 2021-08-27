Changing Rooms makeover compared to a funeral parlour as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen ignores request

Fans of home makeover show Changing Rooms were left reeling after the latest episode when one couple’s sole request was ignored.
The latest instalment of the reboot saw Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen head to Cardiff to meet neighbouring couples Teresa and Andrew, and Maria and Nick.
Teresa and Andrew were hoping for their bland living room to be transformed into a snug space.
Meanwhile, three doors down, Maria and Nick were hoping for a more ‘multifunctional family space’.
As they exchanged keys interior designer Laurence started planning the transformation.
Maria and Nick then explained to Laurence that their friends aren’t fans of “modern contemporary” decor and prefer a more classical look.
Laurence decided to ignore the warning as he replied: “It’s interesting that you say no modern, because I’m going modern. But I’m going a very particular sort of modern.”
He then proceeded to name his plans for a “luxury couture” style of lounge area as “Blingissimo.” in homage to Teresa’s Italian heritage.
Viewers of the show were astounded by his plans and took to Twitter to air their outrage.
One wrote: “Omg ‘They don’t want modern’ ‘I’m going modern…’ Blingissimo.”
Another posted: “There is no way I’d ever allow any of them three loose in my house… why has he gone modern?!”
A third continued: “I’d be fuming if Changing Rooms turned my living room into this.”
And it wasn’t just the viewers who couldn’t believe their eyes.
The updated living room reveal left Teresa astonished as Andrew admitted “I love it”.
Her shock was very obvious to see as she compared parts of the design to a “funeral parlour”.
But when asked how she felt about the fireplace her dismay came to the surface. She replied: “Not sure yet, there is a lot of black going around… I’m not a fan of the black curtain… the black reminds me of a funeral parlour…”