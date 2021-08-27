Changing Rooms makeover compared to a funeral parlour as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen ignores request

Fans of home makeover show Changing Rooms were left reeling after the latest episode when one couple’s sole request was ignored.

The latest instalment of the reboot saw Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen head to Cardiff to meet neighbouring couples Teresa and Andrew, and Maria and Nick.

Teresa and Andrew were hoping for their bland living room to be transformed into a snug space.

Meanwhile, three doors down, Maria and Nick were hoping for a more ‘multifunctional family space’.

Guests Maria and Nick on Changing Rooms (Credit: Channel 4)

As they exchanged keys interior designer Laurence started planning the transformation.

Maria and Nick then explained to Laurence that their friends aren’t fans of “modern contemporary” decor and prefer a more classical look.

Read More: Linda Barker breaks silence on Changing Rooms reboot on Channel 4

Laurence decided to ignore the warning as he replied: “It’s interesting that you say no modern, because I’m going modern. But I’m going a very particular sort of modern.”