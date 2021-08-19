Linda Barker breaks silence on Changing Rooms reboot on Channel 4

Linda Barker has broken her silence on the Channel 4 reboot of classic 1990s interior design show, Changing Rooms.

Linda, 59, appeared in the original series alongside the likes of Carol Smilie and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen.

But while Laurence is back for the new series, Linda is not. And now she has broken her silence.

A cryptic tweet from former Changing Rooms star Linda Barker

Linda responded to a tweet from a fan, who said: “Laurence gets to come back but why not you [thinking face emoji].”

The interior designer then left a very cryptic response.

“And now you know…,” she said, followed by an open-mouthed/flushed emoji face.

Linda hinted at behind-the-scenes anguish as the show returned without her.

She appeared in the original series between 1996 and 2004.

One fan responded to Linda’s tweet, saying: “I always thought you were the best presenter.”

Linda has no idea why she wasn’t asked to appear

Previously, Linda said that she had not been asked to take part in the reboot.

She said in a recent interview with ED!: “I think it’s really good the show is making a return, I think it’s perfect.

“In lockdown lots of people are talking about renovations and you look at the TV and there’s not that much in terms of interior design and I think it’s very timely and I think it’s rather brilliant.”

However, when asked why she wasn’t asked to take part in the series, Linda said had no idea.

But she also said that she will be watching.

Laurence and new host Anna Richardson (Credit: Channel 4)

Linda’s history with the show and what she’s up to now

Linda became a household name in the 1990s thanks to Changing Rooms.

Hosted by Carol Smilie, the BBC One show featured the likes of Ann Ryder Richardson, ‘Handy’ Andy Kane and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen.

The ensemble of interior designers and craftspeople became a huge hit.

Since her success of Changing Rooms, Linda went on to appear in series two of I’m A Celebrity in 2003.

After that, Linda has carried on her interior design business, and recently released a new range of fabrics.

She also writes a weekly column for the Daily Express newspaper.