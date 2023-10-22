James Argent takes swipe at Matt Hancock over Celebrity SAS behaviour: ‘I caught him’

James ‘Arg’ Argent has slammed former Health Secretary Matt Hancock for his “selfish” behaviour on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Arg, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, described Matt as “always pleasant”, but “tactical and competitive” at the same time.

He told The Sun: “There was times where I was desperate for a bit of a banana, and he said that he didn’t have any bananas left or something, and he was stashing little things for energy and stuff like that. I caught him with things like that.”

Arg went on to say that he was one of the celebrities who found the show the toughest, and described Danielle Lloyd as a “really lovely” contestant and a “motherly figure” for her support.

Arg and Matt are appearing on the series this year alongside the likes of Danielle Lloyd, Zoe Lyons and Siva Kaneswaran (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity SAS stars

Meanwhile, Danielle herself had some words to say about Matt, telling The Sun: “There were times when it came to the food and he would get like a big mass of food and take more than one portion. I was fuming but didn’t say anything.”

And Zoe Lyons weighed in: “There were times when I did look at his dish, and think, ‘Yeah, yeah’. Nobody ever mentioned it, but over the course of the day you do start to notice people’s traits.”

Earlier in the series, Matt surprised Arg by telling him that he was a TOWIE fan. Arg asked Matt if he knew he was from Essex, and Matt replied to say he knew a lot about him.

When Arg asked him if he’d watched the show, Matt said: “Of course I have!”

Matt did save a fellow Celebrity SAS contestant from drowning

And, it was revealed earlier this month that Matt saved another of his fellow contestants from drowning. He said that he had to pull the head of co-star Siva Kaneswaran, one-fifth of boy band The Wanted, out of the mud by his hair.

Matt has had an eventful time on Celebrity SAS (Credit: Cover Images)

He explained to The Sun: “I was second to bottom effectively, across him. I could see that his face was underwater and he couldn’t get his head up because there were people everywhere. So I grabbed the back of his hair and yanked him up so he could breathe.”

And Siva said of the ordeal: “It was horrible. You take three steps and the mud takes all your energy out, you’re running in deep sand and then you’ve got to fight against people. And then when they take you down, you’re going into muddy water and the mud is going, the mud went up to my eyeballs. They just squish you to the bottom.

“I was scared at one point, I was like, oh my god, am I going to get out of this?”

