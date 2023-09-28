The popular BBC show Race Across the World is back with a special celebrity edition, but viewers aren’t quite celebrating all the contestants taking part as Alex Beresford has come in for a little bit of stick.

For the first time, the BBC One series has given spectators a celebrity outing, where four well-known names and their plus ones take on the mammoth challenge of embarking on a 10,000km race from Africa to the Arctic – that’s more than 6,000 miles.

Weatherman Alex Beresford and his father Noel are racing against other celebrities to win the BBC competition (Credit: YouTube)

Alex Beresford on Race Across the World

Among the celebs taking part this year is broadcaster Alex and his father Noel.

The TV meteorologist and presenter has helmed Good Morning Britain, ITV series All About Britain and Channel 4 shows like Britain’s Most Extreme Weather. But his TV outing in the latest episode (Wednesday September 27) landed him in stormy weather with viewers.

Last night the duos continued their journey leaving Pinhão, in Portugal’s Douro Valley, to navigate 2,000km across Spain and France to the second checkpoint in Bonifacio, on the island of Corsica. Alex and his dad had some issues navigating water transport, and his “moaning” got too much for viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L E X B E R E S F O R D (@alexberesfordtv)

What the viewers think

One social media user posted: “Alex is a man child #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld.”

Judging his survival and navigation skills, a spectator added: “#CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld omg Alex is a negative glass half empty person.”

Feedback on Alex continued to pour in on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If moaning was an Olympic sport Alex would get gold #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld,” a viewer added.

Another shared: “Alex is a right boring old misery #celebrityraceacrosstheworld.”

One fan shared a screenshot of Alex looking concerned while on the show and used it to mock the star: “Alex is sensing coming 4th lol #celebrityraceacrosstheworld.”

An onlooker jabbed: “As Roy Keane would say about @alexberesfordTV ‘what a baby, what. Big baby….baby’ #celebrityraceacrosstheworld.”

It didn’t put all viewers off. One fan got the travel bug: “#CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld is actually making me want to travel.”

“#CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld Loving the editing on this show and Alex!” a supporter chimed in.

When Alex initially signed onto the show, he said: “I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to do something that we’ve never done before. Neither of us have ever backpacked, so it’s a new experience.”

Alex Beresford and his father struggled in the most recent episode, providing fans with plenty of comedy gold to talk about online (Credit: BBC)

More about the show

Other celebrities participating include McFly’s Harry Judd, All Saints band member Mel Blatt and British racing driver Billy Monger, each bringing a family member on board.

The contestants started in Marrakech, Morocco, the most north-western country in Africa, and over the six-part series, they should end their epic 24-country 10,000km journey in Tromsø, Norway, known as the Arctic capital, providing everything goes to plan.

The show airs weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One until the grand final on October 25. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: A deep dive into Celebrity Race Across the World star Alex Beresford’s bitter feud with ITV co-star

Who do you predict will win Celebrity Race Across the World? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.