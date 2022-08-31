Celebrity MasterChef 2022 host Gregg Wallace was called out over his comments to Strictly’s Katya Jones during last night’s show.

The 57-year-old chef claimed he’d never heard of a certain dish before – but viewers weren’t convinced.

Katya was on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Celebrity MasterChef 2022 last night?

Last night’s episode of Celebrity MasterChef (August 30) saw another five celebrities take to the kitchen.

The stars hoping to impress Gregg and John Torode included Katya, Ryan Thomas, drag performer Kitty Scott-Claus, Adam Pearson and Lisa Snowdon.

The celebrities had to take part in three different challenges.

Under the Cloche saw the stars create a dish showcasing the ingredient hidden under their cloche.

The Street Food Challenge saw the celebs presented with a dish that’s popular in Mexico. They had to identify the ingredients and then cook the dish by instinct.

The third and final challenge saw the stars prepare their Dinner Party Dish in a final attempt to impress the judges.

Gregg wasn’t a fan of pasta in a pie (Credit: BBC)

Gregg Wallace’s comment to Katya Jones

In response to the final challenge, Strictly star Katya prepared handmade pasta, cooked in mushroom and pancetta sauce, and served in a puff pastry vol-au-vent.

While Katya was cooking her dish, Gregg said that it sounded “worrying”.

Later, when tasting Katya’s dish, Gregg praised her pasta. However, he said that pasta in a pastry was a “mistake”.

“It’s a bit like serving boiled potatoes with rice,” he said.

“If you consider a bowl of pasta, it’s never usually served in a pie,” John added.

“It didn’t quite pay off,” Katya later said of her dish.

Luckily for Katya, however, she managed to survive to see another round of competition. Instead, Adam was eliminated.

Fans reacted to Gregg’s comment (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 viewers react to Greggs’ comments

Viewers were left confused by Gregg’s comments about pasta pies, with many baffled that he’d never heard of it before.

What do you mean pasta does not go in a pie? What about Macaroni Pies?

“Greg is shocked at pasta and pastry. Has he never had a macaroni pie???” one viewer tweeted.

“Clearly Gregg has never had a macaroni cheese pie. An excellent piece of Scottish scran,” another said.

“Greg: ‘Pasta inside pastry is a mistake’. John ‘It just doesn’t belong in a pie’. 6 million Scots stare at their beloved macaroni pies and scream ‘Away ya big jessie!'” a third wrote.

“Oi, #CelebrityMasterChef! What do you mean pasta does not go in a pie? What about Macaroni Pies? You get them in most supermarkets in Scotland you heathens,” another said.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 continues tomorrow (Thursday, September 1) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

