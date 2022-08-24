Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022
TV

Celebrity MasterChef viewers all make same complaint about Lesley Joseph

Viewers weren't convinced by Lesley's modesty

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 viewers all had the same complaint to make about Lesley Joseph during last night’s show (Tuesday, August 23).

The Birds of a Feather star seemed to have got under some viewers’ skins following a comment she made earlier in the show.

Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022
Lesley took part in yesterday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Last night saw another five celebrities appear on Celebrity MasterChef.

As well as Lesley, Jimmy Bullard, Clarke Peters, Richard Blackwood, and Kirsty Gallacher were all hopeful of impressing Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their dishes.

At the beginning of the show, Lesley said: “If I’m lucky, I’ll make something that’s vaguely edible.”

“I really am not a cook on any level,” Lesley said later on.

“I haven’t got a clue what I’m doing here,” she could be heard saying at one point during a challenge.

“It’s not my safe place cooking,” she said.

Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022
Lesley claimed not to be a cook (Credit: BBC)

How did Lesley get on?

Despite claiming to not be a good cook, Lesley’s first dish – oven-baked sea bream in garlic and lemon – seem to have gone down a treat with Gregg and John.

“I think you’ve done an all right job,” John said.

Her second dish was described as the best of the five contestants by John – leaving Lesley buzzing.

The 76-year-old’s final dish, an apple tarte Tatin, was enjoyed so much by Gregg that he started dancing.

“Absolutely lovely,” Gregg said of the dish.

Lesley did so well that she managed to survive to see another day, with Clarke Peters being eliminated.

Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022
Viewers were not impressed with Lesley (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 viewers slam Lesley

Despite her protestations that she wasn’t a good chef, Lesley managed to do very well in last night’s show – as viewers pointed out.

“Is Lesley Joseph going to act her way through, pretending she can’t cook, while producing two of the best dishes, so far? Self-deprecation at its worst,” one viewer tweeted.

“For a woman who said she didn’t cook it appears Lesley may have been having some private tuition before,” another said.

“I think Lesley has been pulling a fast one that she ‘couldn’t cook’,” a third wrote.

“Anyone else sick of all this false modesty coming from Lesley?” another asked.

However, one gushed: “Looked fabulous that tart well done Lesley.”

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef viewers make the same complaint

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 continues tomorrow at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of Lesley on Celebrity MasterChef 2022? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know! 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Feature Image Chas and Al split with kiss in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans reckon Chas deserves everything she gets as they suss out her fate!
Jay Blades on BBC The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop fans thrilled as show announces Strictly judge and legendary star will feature in special episode
This Morning host Holly Willoughby with a short bob wearing a polka dot blouse
Holly Willoughby stuns in makeup-free selfie as she undergoes hair makeover
In large picture in centre, Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles for camera. In smaller picture in a pink half circle frame, a picture of Giovanni Pernice smiling
Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly
Hairy Bikers star Si King with beard and long hair
Hairy Bikers star Si King shows off new hairstyle as he asks fans for advice
Rob Rinder and Ashley Cain on GMB today
Robert Rinder wells up as Ashley Cain reveals heartbreaking reason he won’t shave beard after daughter’s death