Celebrity MasterChef viewers all make same complaint about Lesley Joseph

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 viewers all had the same complaint to make about Lesley Joseph during last night’s show (Tuesday, August 23).

The Birds of a Feather star seemed to have got under some viewers’ skins following a comment she made earlier in the show.

Lesley took part in yesterday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Last night saw another five celebrities appear on Celebrity MasterChef.

As well as Lesley, Jimmy Bullard, Clarke Peters, Richard Blackwood, and Kirsty Gallacher were all hopeful of impressing Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their dishes.

At the beginning of the show, Lesley said: “If I’m lucky, I’ll make something that’s vaguely edible.”

“I really am not a cook on any level,” Lesley said later on.

“I haven’t got a clue what I’m doing here,” she could be heard saying at one point during a challenge.

“It’s not my safe place cooking,” she said.

Lesley claimed not to be a cook (Credit: BBC)

How did Lesley get on?

Despite claiming to not be a good cook, Lesley’s first dish – oven-baked sea bream in garlic and lemon – seem to have gone down a treat with Gregg and John.

“I think you’ve done an all right job,” John said.

Her second dish was described as the best of the five contestants by John – leaving Lesley buzzing.

The 76-year-old’s final dish, an apple tarte Tatin, was enjoyed so much by Gregg that he started dancing.

“Absolutely lovely,” Gregg said of the dish.

Lesley did so well that she managed to survive to see another day, with Clarke Peters being eliminated.

Viewers were not impressed with Lesley (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 viewers slam Lesley

Despite her protestations that she wasn’t a good chef, Lesley managed to do very well in last night’s show – as viewers pointed out.

“Is Lesley Joseph going to act her way through, pretending she can’t cook, while producing two of the best dishes, so far? Self-deprecation at its worst,” one viewer tweeted.

“For a woman who said she didn’t cook it appears Lesley may have been having some private tuition before,” another said.

“I think Lesley has been pulling a fast one that she ‘couldn’t cook’,” a third wrote.

“Anyone else sick of all this false modesty coming from Lesley?” another asked.

However, one gushed: “Looked fabulous that tart well done Lesley.”

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 continues tomorrow at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

