Celebrity Hunted fans all have the same complaint ahead of the new series

Celebrity Hunted returns with series 5 this week, but some Channel 4 viewers are already unimpressed with the cast.

The series starts on Tuesday (March 28, 2023) with 9 new famous faces.

There were supposed to be 10, but more on that later…

The new crop of celebrities begin their mission from HM Prison Shrewsbury, and must stay undetected by the highly-trained ‘hunters’.

They will try to remain ‘free’ for as long as possible – running around the country as fugitives, hoping to evade detection by the Hunters, a no-nonsense team of surveillance experts.

And while the fifth series of Celebrity Hunted is all in a good cause, raising funds for Stand Up to Cancer, some viewers aren’t happy.

The Celebrity Hunted series 5 cast try to pull off grey… (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Hunted series 5 on Channel 4?

There are 9 TV stars and personalities taking part in the new series of Celebrity Hunted.

These include life-change experts Nik and Eva Speakman, famous for their appearances on This Morning.

Strictly professional dancer Katya Jones also takes part, teaming up with British snowboarder Aimee Fuller.

Meanwhile, comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster join forces, as do social media star Saffron Barker and University Challenge mathematician Bobby Seagull.

Former Corrie star Nicola Thorp bravely goes it alone.

The actress was supposed to be paired up with her boyfriend Nikesh Patel, who you might recognise as the star of The Devil’s Hour, but he got Covid ahead of filming.

What have viewers said about the cast?

Some viewers have questioned the cast ahead of the new series of Celebrity Hunted.

While many are looking forward to the start of the Channel 4 show, others aren’t impressed with the line-up.

One asked: “So are we supposed to know these ‘celebrities’? That barrel is mighty deep.”

Another said: “Why is it called celebrity? Just wondered as there aren’t any on it?”

A third said: “Celebrities? Don’t recognise any of them.”

“I consider myself pretty knowledgeable on celebrities and keep myself abreast of the celebrity landscape,” said another. “Other than Ed and James, I don’t even vaguely recognise any of these people.

“Previous celeb hunters I’ve at least been aware of everyone even if I didn’t watch their shows.”

One more simply tweeted: “Not one celebrity lol.”

Aimee Fuller and Katya Jones sprint for freedom in Celebrity Hunted episode 1 (Credit: Channel 4)

Should there be a comedian Celebrity Hunted?

While opinions were mixed about the celebrities on board, comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster definitely proved a hit.

One said: “Ed Gamble and James Acaster on Celebrity Hunted is giving me so much life.”

Another said: “Wouldn’t normally be at all bothered about watching #CelebrityHunted but Ed Gamble and James Acaster should be worth the admission price alone.”

A third agreed, typing: “Ed Gamble and James Acaster on Celebrity Hunted is the best idea Channel 4 has ever come up with.”

Meanwhile, one genius suggested a Celebrity Hunted entirely made up of comedians.

They wrote: “I would love to see #CelebrityHunted on @Channel4 but with comedians only (similar to a @taskmaster line-up).

“I bet they would have so many out of the box ideas, that it would just be insane!”

We couldn’t agree more!

How can I watch Celebrity Hunted?

Of course, huge fans of the show will probably already know that the series has been available to binge on All 4.

All six episodes have been available since March 14, 2023.

Subscribers had early access to the series – and some have binged the whole series.

So we warn you, there ARE already spoilers on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 viewers can watch the series from Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Celebrity Hunted is currently available to watch on All 4. Series 5 starts on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9pm on Channel 4.

