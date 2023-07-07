When Celebrity Gogglebox newcomers N-Dubz reemerged with a reunion last year, people couldn’t believe how much singer Tulisa had changed.

In May 2022, the noughties hip-hop trio reformed after an 11-year hiatus. In those 11 years, Tulisa’s career has taken many twists and turns – from judging on The X Factor to solo music to acting.

In her latest venture, she was recently announced to be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox and the band’s first appearance airs tonight (July 7).

But it’s not just her job title that’s changed. It seems the singer has also undergone countless cosmetic tweaks that make her almost unrecognisable from photo to photo. Here’s a list of every cosmetic procedure brutally honest Tulisa has spoken about having…

Tulisa was barely recognisable as N-Dubz announced their reunion (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity Gogglebox star Tulisa has been open about lip filler

Tulisa has never shied away from admitting she gets her lips done. It was one of the first tweaks she publicly discussed in 2014, saying: “Pretty much everyone [gets them done] but no one talks about it.”

Despite telling Glamour a few years later that she has toned it down on surgery, she suggested that lip fillers are something that will always be part of her beauty routine. “I consider my looks as part of my business,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

Cheek filler

Tulisa has also had some cheek filler over the years. However, this procedure is something she has subsequently mocked. In an interview with Lorraine in 2019, she joked that cheek filler had left her looking like “Finding Nemo” after it caused her an allergic reaction.

She explained: “I had water retention – where you have filler your face draws up a load of water. So my face began to swell like a balloon.”

Tulisa joked that she previously looked like “Finding Nemo” (Credit: ITV)

Botox

In 2020, the N-Dubz star revealed on Loose Women that she’d also had some Botox to combat the effects of Bell’s palsy. The condition causes one side of your face to drop. However, nowadays, Tulisa has suggested she prefers to keep things more natural.

She recently told Piers Morgan: “The fillers were temporary. All of the fillers I had in the past have now dissolved apart from my lip fillers.”

Instead, she is a big fan of collagen waves, a non-invasive alternative to Botox or cheek fillers.

Tulisa claims the only filler she now has is in her lips (Credit: ITV)

Has Tulisa had a nose job?

One procedure Tulisa has consistently denied is a nose job, despite instense speculation over the years. She told the Independent in 2014: “It really bugs me when people say I’ve had a nose job. That’s just make-up. Can you see the shading there?”

Again in 2019, she maintained that any apparent change in her nose was down to a “[bleep]load of contour”.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly mocks Tulisa for having “daft” cosmetic surgery

Catch Tulisa on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (July 7) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.