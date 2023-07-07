Tulisa face transformation
TV

Every cosmetic procedure Celebrity Gogglebox star Tulisa’s had done in her own words

She's changed so much!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

When Celebrity Gogglebox newcomers N-Dubz reemerged with a reunion last year, people couldn’t believe how much singer Tulisa had changed.

In May 2022, the noughties hip-hop trio reformed after an 11-year hiatus. In those 11 years, Tulisa’s career has taken many twists and turns – from judging on The X Factor to solo music to acting.

In her latest venture, she was recently announced to be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox and the band’s first appearance airs tonight (July 7).

But it’s not just her job title that’s changed. It seems the singer has also undergone countless cosmetic tweaks that make her almost unrecognisable from photo to photo. Here’s a list of every cosmetic procedure brutally honest Tulisa has spoken about having…

Tulisa in November 2022
Tulisa was barely recognisable as N-Dubz announced their reunion (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity Gogglebox star Tulisa has been open about lip filler

Tulisa has never shied away from admitting she gets her lips done. It was one of the first tweaks she publicly discussed in 2014, saying: “Pretty much everyone [gets them done] but no one talks about it.”

Despite telling Glamour a few years later that she has toned it down on surgery, she suggested that lip fillers are something that will always be part of her beauty routine. “I consider my looks as part of my business,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

Cheek filler

Tulisa has also had some cheek filler over the years. However, this procedure is something she has subsequently mocked. In an interview with Lorraine in 2019, she joked that cheek filler had left her looking like “Finding Nemo” after it caused her an allergic reaction.

She explained: “I had water retention – where you have filler your face draws up a load of water. So my face began to swell like a balloon.”

Tulisa puffing out her cheeks
Tulisa joked that she previously looked like “Finding Nemo” (Credit: ITV)

Botox

In 2020, the N-Dubz star revealed on Loose Women that she’d also had some Botox to combat the effects of Bell’s palsy. The condition causes one side of your face to drop. However, nowadays, Tulisa has suggested she prefers to keep things more natural.

She recently told Piers Morgan: “The fillers were temporary. All of the fillers I had in the past have now dissolved apart from my lip fillers.”

Instead, she is a big fan of collagen waves, a non-invasive alternative to Botox or cheek fillers.

Tulisa on This Morning in 2023
Tulisa claims the only filler she now has is in her lips (Credit: ITV)

Has Tulisa had a nose job?

One procedure Tulisa has consistently denied is a nose job, despite instense speculation over the years. She told the Independent in 2014: “It really bugs me when people say I’ve had a nose job. That’s just make-up. Can you see the shading there?”

Again in 2019, she maintained that any apparent change in her nose was down to a “[bleep]load of contour”.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly mocks Tulisa for having “daft” cosmetic surgery

Catch Tulisa on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (July 7) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

YouTube video player

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Celebrity Gogglebox Tulisa Contostavlos

Trending Articles

Prince Harry smiling with Prince William
Prince William ‘literally sick with worry’ before life-changing decision by Harry: ‘He was in bits’
Police car / school crash wimbledon
‘Little baby’ among those injured at Wimbledon school where child died as witness details ‘harrowing’ scene
Fiona Phillips talking on This Morning
Fiona Phillips expresses ‘heartbreak’ as she reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘This disease has ravaged my family’
Coronation Street's Bertie, Gemma, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bertie dies after Gemma makes a huge mistake?
This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond
How much are This Morning presenters Holly, Dermot, Craig, Josie and Alison worth following Schofield scandal?
Where is Jimmy Nail now?
Where is Jimmy Nail now as new photo emerges? The actor and singer was a HUGE star in the 80s and 90s