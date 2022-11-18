Two Celebrity Gogglebox favourites look set to return after Roman Kemp teased that he and his famous dad Martin would love to make a comeback.

The Capital Radio DJ and the former EastEnders star first appeared on the reality show back in 2019.

In a new interview, Roman has teased that he and Martin are eagerly awaiting a phone call from Channel 4.

Martin and Roman Kemp could return to Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox: Roman Kemp teases return

He told The Sun: “We would be honoured to do Celebrity Gogglebox again.

It’s one of those relationships where you wait around until April or May, and you get that phone call, and they ask if you want to do it and you say yes.

“When we did it the first time, they only pick people for one season, and then they bin them off because they’re boring, so we thought we’d just be in that category but then it kept going.

Roman Kemp recently shared his thoughts about his future career plans following a diagnosis from doctors (Credit: Channel 4)

Roman Kemp on his career plans

Meanwhile, Roman may be a loveable radio personality, but his life hasn’t always been easy.

The 29-year-old Celebrity Gogglebox participant has previously opened up about living with a sleep apnoea.

Back in May, Roman revealed he had been instructed to wear a mask for assistance with his apnoea by medics.

Roman said: “The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp’s house.”

He went on: “They are expecting candles and mood lighting but they’re getting a Darth Vader impression into an oxygen tank.”

His diagnosis has also had an impact on his career plans and goals.

During a recent interview, Roman opened up about the future. As part of the chat, he shared some surprising news that was bound to disappoint his die-hard fans.

The TV star confessed that he doesn’t see himself staying in the spotlight for much longer.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Roman shared that he wants to do a decade hosting his Capital Radio breakfast show.

He said: “I want a decade on air at least. I would love to be able to say I did a decade on that show – whether my bosses will allow that I don’t know.”

Plans to ‘retire young’

Roman also spoke about his plans outside of his media career. He revealed that he wants to be a stay-at-home dad and open a dog sanctuary.

He added that the reason he works is that he wants to “retire as a young person”.

Gogglebox is on Channel 4 tonight (November 18) at 9pm.

