Celebrity Gogglebox fans furious as they accuse Channel 4 of ‘mocking’ viewers: ‘Absolutely hate it’

Celebrity Gogglebox fans were not impressed with Channel 4 over Friday (July 28) night’s episode, with one declaring: “Absolutely bloody hate it.”

Many made it clear on social media they were confused by what they were watching as the programme unfolded before their eyes.

And while others found a little enjoyment in aspects of the show, one cheesed off viewers slammed Channel 4 for “taking the [blank]”.

Celebrity Gogglebox cast members Lucy Beaumont and Jon Richardson don’t look overjoyed themselves (Credit: Channel4.com)

What happened with Celebrity Gogglebox last night?

That’s because scenes from the show that aired last night had already been on the box… last year.

Twitter users noted their dismay at tuning in to watch an episode they’d seen before.

“Repeat #Gogglebox?”, one unsure user pondered.

“Bloody repeat #Gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox,” asserted another.

And a third person complained: “Absolutely bloody hate it when you go to watch #Gogglebox and it turns out to be a repeat.”

Classic #TOTP episodes replaced by the Proms on #BBCFour and now bloody repeats of Celeb #Gogglebox on @Channel4 – Friday night TV can get in the sea. pic.twitter.com/otymM4E1nX — Davey (@80sEwok) July 28, 2023

‘Come on Channel 4’

It took some people longer than others to twig what was going on.

“Freaking out I missed #Gogglebox when Sky Box didn’t record,” one Twitter user wrote. They lamented: “Missed the start then find out it’s a repeat! Why!?”

Another admitted; “Took me 15 minutes to realise #CelebrityGogglebox #Gogglebox is a repeat.”

And someone else added: “Wait a minute – isn’t this last year’s Love Island? How old is this episode of Gogglebox?”

Meanwhile, another unhappy viewer seethed: “It is bad enough that its Celebrity Gogglebox. It is even worse that it is a repeat of last year’s Celebrity Gogglebox. Come on Channel 4, you are taking the [blank] #Gogglebox.”

There was also frustration elsewhere that the scheduled show was a Celebrity show, rather than a regular one.

Glad when the normal Gogglebox returns. The celeb version is just boring.

“I didn’t realise this is ‘best of’ #Gogglebox and another next week. Glad when the normal #Gogglebox returns. The celeb version is just boring,” one person grumbled.

To which somebody else replied: “The ordinary #Gogglebox comes back in September.”

The late Queen shows off her sandwich in the Platinum Jubilee Paddington Bear sketch (Credit: YouTube)

However, there were those who enjoyed revisiting telly from 2022.

“I’m grinning all over again at #PlattyJubes via #Gogglebox. What LOVELINESS,” a fan claimed.

Another person in agreement tweeted: “Wasn’t the Platinum Jubilee beautiful? Such a happy memory tinged with pathos #Gogglebox.”

And a third chipped in: “I know it is a repeat but that Paddington Bear sketch with the Queen still makes me cry #Gogglebox.”

– Celebrity Gogglebox is back next Friday, August 4 – but it is another repeat. A round up of the 2021 run will air at 9pm on Channel 4.

