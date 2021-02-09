Celebrity Best Home Cook on BBC One is edging towards its finale, but some viewers think that the judges are favouring Rachel Johnson.

In last night’s show (February 8), comedian Ed Byrne and TV presenter Karim Zeroual left the show.

However, Rachel sailed through and some viewers thought it was a little bit too easy.

Rachel cooked a loin of venison for her roast dinner (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Rachel Johnson on Celebrity Best Home Cook?

Head judge Mary Berry challenged the remaining seven contestants to cook their ultimate roast dinner.

It had to have a meat element, a potato dish, two sides of vegetables and their ultimate gravy.

Rachel, 55, said that she was a country girl at heart so she went for venison loin wrapped in Italian ham.

Her sides were roast beets, girolles mushrooms and wilted chard, while her potato dish was dauphinoise.

Angela said she “nailed the combination”.

After another strong “rustle up” round, where she cooked a banana tarte tatin, she evaded the eliminator.

That Angela obviously trying to get Johnson’s sister to put a word in for her for something in the Queens Birthday honours! #celebritybesthomecook — 💥🧔🏻🃏0läffThęBlünt2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ (@olaf1962) February 8, 2021

Everyone else but Rachel 😱 #CelebrityBestHomeCook — TV Review💙 (@TVReview_) February 8, 2021

Why did viewers accuse the judges of favouritism?

Even though Rachel did cook some lovely-looking meals, some viewers questioned whether the Prime Minister’s sister sailed through a little bit too easily.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “That Angela [is] obviously trying to get Johnson’s sister to put a word in for her for something in the Queen’s Birthday honours! #celebritybesthomecook.”

Another said: “Are the #CelebrityBestHomeCook judges a bunch of suckbutts, saving #Rachel, the #BumblingBlond’s sister?

“Here come #Lady @MaryBerrysFoods #Dame @AngelaHartnett and #Sir errrrrr #WhateverHisNameIs #ChipperChef.”

That Angela is obviously trying to get Johnson’s sister to put a word in for her for something in the Queen’s Birthday honours!

Finally, when Rachel was the only contestant to avoid the eliminator, one viewer popped up and commented: “Everyone else but Rachel [ghost-face emoji].”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Could there be trouble in store for Rachel? (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for the celebs?

Elsewhere, Ferne McCann did a good job with her chicken roast dinner but didn’t impress with her banana protein balls.

Shobna Gulati also impressed, but it was the end of the road for both Ed and Karim who both said they loved the experience.

However, as good as Rachel did, there might be trouble in store for her.

At the end of the show, a clip was shown from a future episode.

She dropped a cake, watching it collapse on the counter.

It’s all to play for!

Celebrity Best Home Cook continues on BBC One on Wednesday February 10 at 9pm.

