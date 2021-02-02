Is Tom Read Wilson from Celebrity Best Home Cook single and how old is he?

Tom Read Wilson is known for his posh accent, good looks and extensive vocabularly.

But how old is he? And how did he end up on Celebs Go Dating? Get the answers to these questions and more below…

How old is Tom Read Wilson?

Tom is 34. He was born on 12 November 1986.

He grew up in Berkshire and went on to study acting at Rose Bruford College.

Tom also studied Musical Theatre at the prestigious The Royal Academy of Music.

When did Tom Read Wilson join Celebs Go Dating?

Tom joined Celebs Go Dating for its inaugural series back in 2016.

In fact, he served as the show’s receptionist and is beloved by celebrity clients for his friendliness as well as dating advice.

But as of series four he has been promoted to Junior Client Coordinator.

Is Tom Read Wilson single?

The exact relationship status of Tom Read Wilson remains unconfirmed.

He keep his private life very private – but he has shared that he is a gay man in past interviews.

While speaking to Pink News he said he was a bit of a ‘serial dater’ but also tried to be ’empathetic’ however the dates went.

Tom said: “If you have ever belonged to any marginalised group, it does make you more empathetic.”

Before further explaining: “I think that it’s something that exists in all of us – the community is naturally empathetic because of experience. Perhaps we’re inclined to be more empathetic with our partners.”

Does he have a podcast?

Like just about every other celebrity these days – Tom Read Wilson does indeed have a podcast.

He hosts Tom Read Wilson Has Words With… in which he interviews celebs as well as explores the complexities of the English language.

Past guests include Ashley Banjo, Gabby Roslin and Jennifer Saunders.

Is Tom an actor? What has he been in?

Tom is a trained actor and performer.

According to his official website he has performed across the world in various pantomimes.

However, he has also appeared in several shorts in the UK.

And is mostly known for appearing on television as himself.

You may have also spotted him as a talking head and on the likes of 8 out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Mastermind and Supermarket Sweep.

What is Tom Read Wilson’s real voice?

Tom has such a distinctively posh and eloquent voice – that some have wondered if it is real.

But Tom insists that his voice is the real deal. He even poked fun at it in an interview with The Sun.

Hence he said: “Oh yes, it’s not an aphrodisiac. I think people are quite attracted to me until I start talking.

“They think they’re getting a jock, then it turns out I’m Mary Poppins!”

Was Tom Read Wilson on The Voice UK?

Yes Tom was on The Voice UK back in 2016.

He sang a delightful rendition of Accentuate The Positive. But sadly none of the judges’ chairs turned.

How to watch Tom Read Wilson on Celebrity Best Home Cook

You can watch Celebrity Best Home Cook on BBC One.

So check your local television listings for exact times.

Alternatively, past episodes can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.

