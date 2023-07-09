Catherine Tyldesley’s very candid confession about her weight gain

Catherine Tyldesley – who is on The Chase Celebrity Special tonight – once made a very candid confession about her weight gain.

The former Coronation Street star reached a size 22 aged 17, before receiving a big “wake-up call” from TV producers.

Catherine opened up about her weight gain (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Catherine Tyldesley candid confession about her weight gain

Former Corrie star Catherine once made a very candid confession about her weight gain during an interview with Closer in 2018.

Catherine revealed that when she was 17, she reached a size 22. She admitted that she put on weight due to eating junk food.

“Basically I was greedy and lazy. I was very unfit too and got to the point where I couldn’t walk up the stairs without getting out of breath and I didn’t want to go and get undressed in changing rooms,” she confessed.

Catherine then went on to reveal that despite her parent’s best efforts, she rebelled.

Catherine was given a wake-up call at an audition (Credit: ITV)

Catherine Tyldesley talks weight gain and loss

The former Strictly star explained that her parents would cook her nutritious meals. However, when she went to high school, she began going to the tuck shop or the chippy on the way home.

However, the now 39-year-old received a huge wake-up call when she went to an audition for a musical theatre production.

“I’d gone for the lead female role and the producers told me I’d always be the comedy character – ‘the fat, funny one’. I was super unfit, so they did me a favour in the long run. It was a big wake-up call,” she said.

Catherine lost lots of weight (Credit: ITV)

Catherine loses weight

The Emmerdale star then went on to lose weight. She dropped seven dress size. At the time of her interview in 2018, Catherine’s dress size was an 8.

“I started cutting down what I was eating massively. Slowly, I lost five stone over the course of a year. I didn’t do anything stupid because I had already tried all the faddy diets and nothing was sustainable for life. So I did it in a healthy way,” she said.

She said that she initially did fitness DVDs at home as she was too embarrassed to go to the gym. However, at the time of the interview, she claims that she would try and do three workouts per week.

Her rules for losing weight were to keep it simple, “remember portion control” and balance.

