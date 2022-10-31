The Good Ship Murder on C5: Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward reunite

Coronation Street favourites Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley will reunite in new C5 drama The Good Ship Murder.

The former soap stars – who played Aidan Connor and Eva Price respectively – have joined the cast of a murder mystery set to air in 2023.

It marks the first time the pair have appeared together since their ill-fated on-screen relationship in ITV’s Corrie.

Here’s everything you need to know about their new series The Good Ship Murder on C5.

Former Corrie star Shayne Ward – aka Aidan Connor – joins the cast of The Good Ship Murder (Credit: Channel 5)

What is The Good Ship Murder on Channel 5 about?

Channel 5 has announced that Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley will lead the cast in its upcoming murder mystery drama, The Good Ship Murder.

The series follows former police detective Jack Grayling, who pursues his dream of becoming a cabaret singer on a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship.

But his attempts to leave his past life as a CID doesn’t go too well…

Much like Agatha Christie’s novel Death on the Nile, Jack Grayling soon faces a wave of murders on board.

Channel 5 tells us that “Jack tackles both showstopping performances on stage and unravels intricately planned mysteries in this clever, fast-paced, and life-aﬃrming new series”.

Jack teams up with First Oﬃcer Kate Woods and, together, the unlikely duo attempt to solve the spate of murders.

Fierce and ambitious, Kate is a woman in a man’s world with plenty to prove.

Jack is thrust back into his former life as a detective when a passenger is found murdered on board.

Who plays Jack in the cast of The Good Ship Murder on C5?

Shayne Ward, 38, takes on the leading role of Jack Grayling in the Channel 5 series.

Jack is a former police detective.

He finds his dreams of becoming a singer on a cruise ship are thwarted when a series of murders take place.

Of course, Shayne Ward is perhaps best known for winning the second series of The X Factor in 2005.

He went on to play Aidan Connor in ITV soap Coronation Street.

Corrie fans will know that Shayne was involved in Aidan’s heartbreaking suicide storyline.

Shayne Ward said: “I’m really excited to be taking on this exciting role in this brand-new drama.

“Allowing me to combine my two passions: music and acting.

“It’s a dream come true, and getting to work alongside my good friend Catherine again has been magical, and all while cruising around the Mediterranean…. Heaven.

“I can’t wait for everyone to meet Jack Grayling and his unlikely team and get on board the Good Ship Murder.”

Catherine Tyldesley is most famous for playing Eva Price in Corrie (Credit: Channel 5)

Who plays Kate in the cast?

Fellow soap star Catherine Tyldesley, 39, plays First Officer Kate Woods in the drama.

Catherine played Eva Price in the ITV soap, before going on to star in Scarborough, Viewpoint, and McDonald & Dodds.

In 2019, she participated in the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered with the fabulous Johannes Radebe.

Catherine Tyldesley said: “I’ve loved taking on the role of Kate and keeping Jack in his place at sea.

“Being reunited with Shayne on a Mediterranean cruise has been so much fun and this series has been a joy to make and I’m sure will be a joy to watch – who doesn’t love a cruise?”

Channel 5 has not announced any other cast as yet.

Where is The Good Ship Murder set?

The Good Ship Murder is set aboard a luxury cruise liner.

The cruise ship tours some of the most famous Mediterranean holiday hotspots.

The cruise sets sail from Southampton.

What follows is a wave of murder mysteries.

Each murder is set against the backdrop of different stunning coastal destinations when the ship drops anchor.

Mike Benson, Managing Director at Clapperboard, says: “We’ve ﬁlmed across eight countries and Shayne has given some unmissable performances.

“We can’t wait to share this wonderful series.”

He added: “As our most ambitious series to date ﬁnding the right cast was absolutely key so securing Shayne and Catherine has been the perfect complement to the amazing scripts written by Paul Matthew Thompson and his team of writers.”

Shayne and Catherine as Aidan Connor and Eva Price in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV1)

How many episodes is it?

The Good Ship Murder is an eight episode murder mystery series.

Each episode will be 60 minutes long.

The Good Ship Murder start date

The Good Ship Murder is currently in production.

That means it will not land – or dock! – until 2023.

Paul Matthew Thompson serves as lead writer.

TV fans will know Paul Matthew Thompson for Ridley, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, and Vera.

The Good Ship Murder is due to air on Channel 5 in 2023.

