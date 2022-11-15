Casualty spoilers: Holby City’s Jac Naylor reincarnated as drama returns

Casualty spoilers reveal the drama returns to screens this Saturday (November 19) after five weeks off air.

Stevie sees a good opportunity, meanwhile Rash makes a huge decision.

All this and more in this week’s Casualty.

Stevie sees a good opportunity (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Stevie is given the chance to honour Holby City’s Jac Naylor

This week Stevie feels that she isn’t progressing in her ambition to become clinical lead.

But she’s soon given a huge opportunity.

She asks Dylan to nominate her for a clinical lead development opportunity – the Jac Naylor award.

When Dylan tells her that she would probably need some more people skills for that, Stevie is upset.

But she refuses to back down and is determined to change Dylan’s mind.

Meanwhile Paige is singing in her choir when fellow member Saul collapses outside.

The crowd that is gathered by Saul is then ploughed into by an oncoming car.

Paige rushes to help the injured and goes with them to the hospital.

At the hospital Stevie goes to treat Saul. He refuses pain relief for his dislocated shoulder because he has a history of drug abuse.

After she checks his cough and other symptoms, Stevie asks if he shared needles when taking drugs.

Stevie suggests he may have contracted HIV and has symptoms that are late manifesting.

Saul refuses to accept this but agrees to take a test.

Dylan thinks Stevie needs to work on her people skills (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Stevie disappoints Dylan

When it turns out Saul is HIV positive, he begs Stevie and Paige not to tell his wife, Mercy,

However Stevie does end up telling Mercy the truth.

Paige questions Stevie’s judgement and Dylan is unimpressed.

Dylan warns Stevie that she acted tactlessly once again and made things worse.

Later Marcus tries to reassure Stevie that she probably won’t be reported to the GMC.

However she tells him that she’s planning to move jobs because it’s clear Dylan has something against her.

They’re interrupted by a child choking and Stevie springs into action.

She is able to restart the young girl’s breathing while simultaneously calming her upset mother.

As Marcus sees this, he congratulates Stevie and offers to nominate her for the Jac Naylor award himself, pointing out Jac wasn’t exactly a people person either.

Rash deals with Carl (Credit: BBC)

Rash makes a shock decision

At the hospital Paige brushes Rash’s concerns aside.

Rash treats the driver responsible for the crash, Carl Simpson.

He is shocked to see his tattoos, which he assumes are symbols of a far-right group.

When Carl wakes up, he’s horrified to learn that he caused an accident and tells Ffion he doesn’t remember anything.

Rash starts to realise there’s no way of verifying the truth over Carl’s claims.

He then makes a decision to lie to Ffion, claiming that Paige saw the driver so may be able to provide more evidence.

Paige is annoyed that Rash has put her in this uncomfortable position and is not sure what to do next.

Before making a decision on how to go forward, Carl comes up with a seemingly reasonable explanation for his tattoos.

But he has a seizure, leaving medics to think that was the reason he crashed,

Rash goes to apologise to Carl but he responds with racist slurs, before trying to throttle him.

Later Carl is arrested.

Paige has some thinking to do (Credit: BBC)

Paige starts to doubt her relationship with Rash

Meanwhile Paige tells Marty that she’s meeting Rash’s dad later.

After a tough day, Paige cleans up Rash after his assault.

She tells him she wants a boyfriend, not a bodyguard, and he needs to stop smothering her.

Meanwhile Marty is struggling following his break up with Adi and tries to rope Paige into going out.

Rash is upset when he picks Paige up and finds she’s gone for a drink with Marty instead of meeting his dad.

Paige later tells Rash that she’s not sure if she wants to meet his dad.

There’s bad news for Jan (Credit: BBC)

Jan gets back news

Jan is left reeling when she gets some bad news on an old friend.

After taking a call at work, Jan tells Iain one of their former colleagues has had a heart attack and died.

The news leaves Jan questioning her choices.

Casualty returns Saturday, November 19 at 9.45pm on BBC One.

