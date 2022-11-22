Casualty spoilers: Double death as Jan and Sah caught up in horror explosion

In Casualty spoilers for Saturday (November 26) Jan and Sah are caught up in an explosion.

Meanwhile Stevie is worried about her patient, Flo. But soon Flo’s controlling boyfriend Jordan attacks Stevie.

All this and more in Saturday’s episode of Casualty.

Jan and Sah are called to an emergency (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Double death as Jan and Sah caught up in explosion

Jan is feeling low as she starts her shift, but she’s comforted by the fact her friend that died had a good send off.

She heads out with Sah to treat patient Dev, who they drop home.

Sah isn’t happy with how much time they were able to give Dev, saying mental health is just as important as physical health.

But Jan argues that their services are already completely overstretched.

Sah takes this as they shouldn’t request any leave and tells Faith.

Later Jan and Sah are called out to an RTC where a family is trapped.

When they get there they’re concerned that the fire service is still not on the scene.

Jan and Sah are both worried about the petrol smell and free the daughter Fatima, promising they’ll return for her parents.

They manage to get her safely into an ambulance, but as Jan heads back to the car, it explodes.

Jan breaks down in tears (Credit: BBC)

Jan and Sah return to the ED with Fatima, who is now an orphan. They’re both devastated by what’s happened.

Jan tries to comfort Sah after the explosion and encourages them to take the day off the following day, despite concerns of them being overstretched.

Jan tells Sah and Ffion that she’s fine and doesn’t need any special treatment.

But when she’s alone in her office, she breaks down in tears.

Stevie is worried about her patient Flo (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Stevie worries about her patient

This week Stevie prepares for her Jac Naylor award interview.

But she’s left angry when David warns her about one of the panellists ‘Medusa Moira.’

She’s left further annoyed when she learns Ethan is also going for the award.

Stevie vents to Faith that given she has practically been running the department, this situation feels like a boys club stitch up.

Soon Stevie goes to treat a patient called Flo but struggles to get to the bottom of her symptoms.

Flo has a seizure and the cause of it seems to be a mystery.

Stevie urges Flo to be honest about what she’s taken, but when Flo’s controlling boyfriend Jordan keeps interfering, things start to become a problem.

Once alone, Flo admits that she may have tried something ‘natural.’

But Stevie is alarmed by the severity of Jordan’s control and what’s really going on.

She confronts Jordan.

Jordan attacks Stevie (Credit: BBC)

Stevie is attacked

Later Stevie is pacing up and down the corridor practising for her interview when Jordan arrives and beats her up.

Ethan finds a seriously injured Stevie on the floor and rushes her into resus.

As Stevie recovers, Marcus convinces Moira to let her go straight onto the Jac Naylor short list.

Meanwhile Ffion assures Stevie they will find him and have him arrested.

Marcus tells Stevie that he won’t let anyone hurt her again.

Marty is struggling (Credit: BBC)

Marty faces more heartbreak

Meanwhile Marty is feeling upset on what would’ve been a milestone day in their abandoned IVF cycle.

Robyn checks in on Marty, aware he’s struggling.

But things get worse for him when Adi’s replacement arrives on the ED.

Casualty airs Saturday, November 26 at 9.25pm on BBC One.

