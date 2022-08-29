Caroline Flack fans left in tears over emotional documentary as they issue demand

A Caroline Flack documentary left viewers in tears last night as they all issued the same demand.

Flackstock – which aired on Sky on Sunday night – was dedicated to the late presenter, who died in 2020.

The documentary followed a group of Caroline‘s closest friends as they organised a festival in her honour.

Caroline was honoured at the festival (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Caroline Flack documentary

The show featured the likes of Olly Murs, Louise Redknapp, Dermot O’Leary and Joel Dommett.

Caroline’s family also took part, including her mum Christine.

The festival took place at Englefield House on July 25 to raise awareness of mental health issues after Caroline tragically took her own life in February 2020.

Flackstock was a celebration of her life with comedy, dance and music.

Olly performed at the festival (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Caroline’s mum Christine had previously spoke about the festival, saying: “My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.

“Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing.”

Last night saw the documentary about the festival air.

As viewers watched the performances and tributes from Caroline’s family and close friends, many felt emotional on Twitter.

One person said: “Watching #flackstock and just spontaneously combusted into tears.

“Caroline really was one of the girls… never knew/met her and I still mourn her beautiful soul!”

Another wrote: “In absolute tears at #flackstock.”

A third added: “Just watched the programme #Flackstock how did I not see tickets for it??

“Tears and smiles – what a woman Caroline was – what a wonderful thing to do by her friends and family, may it be an annual thing.”

Flackstock on Sky

Meanwhile, others demanded that the festival become a yearly event.

One tweeted: “Flackstock should be done every year. Such a good cause and giving money to such incredible charities.”

Another added: “This needs to happen every year!!”

“#flackstock This event should happen every year going forward,” a third insisted. “The issues of mental health need to be continually bought to the forefront and be talked about. A very emotional watch tonight.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

