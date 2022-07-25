Louise Redknapp sends sweet message to Caroline Flack ahead of Flackstock celebrations today

Ahead of today’s festival in memory of Caroline Flack, celebrity pal Louise Redknapp has promised to “do the late presenter proud”.

Love Island host and Strictly Come Dancing winner Caroline passed away after taking her own life in February 2020.

Flackstock, which takes place in Reading, will be a celebration of her life with comedy, dance and music. It will also help raise awareness and funds for mental health charities.

Caroline Flack passed away in February 2020 – a festival held today will celebrate her life (Credit: YouTube)

Louise Redknapp on Flackstock

Making her way to attend and perform at the Berkshire event, ex Eternal singer Louise shared clips of her train journey on Instagram.

The short videos showed her warming up with other vocalists ahead of her set.

But Louise, 47, also shared snaps of herself and Caroline on her main account as she made a dedication to the much-loved TV personality.

“Today is all for you my girl,” Louise captioned her post.

“See you later @flackstock, let’s do our girl proud! Xxx.”

How followers reacted

Louise’s fans were deeply touched by her words, with many followers sending their best wishes in the upload’s comments section.

“I hope the sun shines for her,” one person wrote.

“I hope you and everyone has a lovely day,” added a second.

Another reassured Louise her efforts would indeed fulfil her hopes.

She’d be feeling so loved today.

“I’m sure Flackstock will do Caroline proud,” they responded to Louise.

And a fourth commenter chipped in: “She’d be feeling so loved today.”

Louise Redknapp on her way to the Caroline Flack festival (Credit: Instagram)

Who else is on the Caroline Flack festival bill?

As well as Louise, musical acts Fleur East, Lucie Jones and Pixie Lott are also scheduled to perform at Flackstock.

Natalie Imbruglia, The Overtones, Ronan Keating, Sigman and Tom Grennan are billed to appear too.

Meanwhile, Ashley Roberts, Dermot O’Leary, Keith Lemon, Olly Murs and Paddy McGuinness will also provide entertainment.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

