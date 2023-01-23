Carol Vorderman reveals her children’s reaction to her confession about multiple ‘special friends’

Carol Vorderman discussed her “special friends” on This Morning today as she opened up about her ‘very modern’ love life.

Carol spoke about how she is no longer trying to find ‘the one’ and instead she is currently dating multiple different men.

But what do her children think?

Carol explains how her relationships work on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman opens up about her ‘special friends’

In October last year, Carol made a revelation on This Morning about her love life, sharing that she likes to spend her time with ‘five special friends’.

But how does it work?

Speaking on This Morning today, Carol spoke about how her relationships work and what her family thought about her ‘special friends’.

Talking with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Carol explained: “I think it comes about naturally, I don’t want to settle with anybody.”

She added: “If my life is a cake, it’s got fantastic friends, I love my job, I love the business of education, I have people who love my and this busy home.

“The sort of male/female relationships are the icing on the cake rather than the fundamental basis of it.”

Phillip was quick to point out that Carol never had one-night stands and that she had known the men for many years.

Carol also noted that she’s known one of her friends for 11 years, but she doesn’t judge people who want a one-night stand.

She claimed: “Then if that’s what people do, that’s their choice. I’m very much a person that has one rule in life and it is only this – do no harm.”

Carol Vorderman revealed her children’s reaction to her ‘special friends’ on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip also asked Carol about what her children thought about her ‘special’ relationships.

Carol explained: “Yeah fine, they know them.”

Phillip then asked: “Are they friends with them?”

She then replied: “Yeah.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

