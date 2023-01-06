This Morning today: Carol Vorderman stuns fans with appearance as she addresses her behaviour

This Morning today saw Carol Vorderman appear on the show alongside Gyles Brandreth to discuss Prince Harry‘s latest claims.

Things got a little silly during the discussion, with Carol in fits of laughter at one point thanks to some of Harry’s racy stories.

Carol later addressed her behaviour on Instagram.

Gyles and Carol were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth on This Morning today

Prince Harry’s new book is full of revelations – including one about how he lost his virginity.

Another details how he had a frostbitten penis at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Carol, and Gyles discussed these stories during today’s edition of This Morning.

As they discussed the stories, Dermot, Alison, and Carol all fell about laughing.

Gyles, meanwhile, tried his best to keep a straight face as he explained how Harry reportedly lost his virginity to an older woman.

After a discussion full of giggling, Carol took to Instagram to explain her behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol explains behaviour on This Morning today

Taking to Instagram after the show, Carol uploaded a number of photos.

Some pictures showed Carol and Gyles on the set of today’s edition of the show.

Another showed them smiling with today’s hosts, Alison and Dermot.

“I loved reviewing today’s news at @thismorning with my Stallion (Prince Harry reference) @gylesbrandreth talking Harry’s book and middle-aged @loveisland with the one and only @alisonhammond55 and the wonderful @dermotoleary,” she wrote.

“Sometimes Gyles and I get carried away with laughing tho!!!” she added. [Sic]

Carol’s followers were loving her appearance on the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Carol’s Instagram

A number of Carol’s 289k followers took to the comment section to not only gush over her hilarious stint on today’s show, but also her appearance.

“Carol you look amazing! Love the outfit,” one follower wrote.

Carol you look amazing! Love the outfit

“You guys had me in stitches today!!” another said.

“So, so funny this morning,” a third commented.

“You smashed it again, what a gorgeous outfit you look absolutely stunning,” another told the star.

Someone else added: “YOU look so beautiful.”

Read more: This Morning: Gyles Brandreth’s remarks about Prince Harry’s manhood and virginity story make Alison and Dermot howl

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.