Call The Midwife star Helen George drops ’emotional’ spoilers for new series

Series 11 of Call The Midwife is just around the corner, and star Helen George has teased some new information about what’s in store for her character, Trixie.

Fans are desperate for a romance between Trixie and Matthew.

But it seems things aren’t going to go smoothly for the pair.

Helen says there are obstacles ahead for Trixie and Matthew (Credit: BBC)

What did Helen George say about Call The Midwife?

Speaking to the press ahead of the new series, which starts in January, she said: “The nature of the relationship, because of the death of his wife as well… it’s such a deeply emotional situation

She added: “It’s not just, ‘Are they going to get together or are they not?’

“There are so many obstacles to overcome and it’s such a tricky… it’s a friendship really and a support network for both of them before it becomes anything romantic, and I think it takes a long time for them to [become romantic].

“I think as well it’s one of these things everyone else possibly sees around them before they see it themselves.”

Fans met Matthew in series 10 (Credit: BBC)

What is Matthew’s story?

The character of Matthew was introduced in series 10.

And the two met when Trixie worked at the posh Lady Emily Clinic.

Matthew’s wife, Fiona, gave birth to their child but was then – tragically – diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

And things got worse – Fiona soon died, leaving Matthew a single parent and distraught over his wife’s death.

However, in grief he forged a friendship with Trixie, which grew during the course of the series.

It’s all go in the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen in the Christmas special?

Helen may have been teasing series 11, but fans will have a Christmas special to look forward to before then.

The special will take place in December 1966, with Lucille and Cyril preparing for their upcoming winter wedding.

Elsewhere, Nancy is focusing on her final midwifery examinations, and it’s all hands on deck as the Nonnatus team prepare for what will inevitably be a busy Christmas.

The maternity home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case.

Call The Midwife Christmas special airs on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25) at 8pm on BBC One.