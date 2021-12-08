It wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive visit to Nonnatus House and this year fans are in for a snowy, magical treat – so when can you watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021?

What happens in the episode, and which cast are appearing?

Last year’s Christmas trip to Nonnatus House was the most popular show on Christmas Day 2020.

More than five million viewers tuned in to watch, and we are sure this year will be no different – bookies are predicting it will be the favourite

Here’s everything you need to know about the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021.

Nurse Shelagh Turner, Nurse Trixie and Nurse Lucille Anderson get their festive on in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Call The Midwife Christmas special pretty traumatic’ says Helen George

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 – what happens?

Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House…

It’s December 1966, and Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

Following a long engagement, Lucille and Cyril are excited about their upcoming nuptials and can’t wait to get married on Boxing Day.

However, as the day approaches, nothing seems to run smoothly, and the wedding ceremony itself is put in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the team face their busiest Christmas yet.

While Nancy focuses on her final midwifery examinations, it is all hands on deck as the Nonnatus team prepare for what will inevitably be a busy Christmas.

The maternity home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case.

Christmas episode is “traumatic”

Call The Midwife star Helen George recently teased that the festive episode is a “pretty traumatic” Christmas special.

She said: “I think people always expect the light and shade in Call the Midwife, especially in the Christmas special.

“I think there’s an anticipation that you’re going to be crying over your sherry, but then rejoicing by the end of it.

“It’s a current thread we’ve had going but yeah, pretty traumatic as well, I guess.

“But that’s the nature of childbirth or Call the Midwife.”

Meanwhile, Helen’s co-star Jenny Agutter also dropped a huge spoiler.

The actress, who plays Sister Julienne, said: “We find ourselves overwhelmed by the amount of births coming up and not enough people to take care of it.

“We’re running out of midwives.”

Zephryn Taitte portrays Cyril Robinson, opposite Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Anderson in Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter drops huge Christmas special spoiler

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 – when is it on?

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

It will start at 8pm, squeezed between Blankety Blank at 7.25pm, and EastEnders at 9.35pm.

Season 11 of the series is expected to air soon after in January 2022.

Who is in the cast of festive episode?

All of our favourite characters are returning for the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021.

These include Leonie Elliott as Lucille, Stephen McGann as Doctor Patrick Turner, Helen George as Trixie, and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne.

Early pictures of the Christmas Special show Reggie (Daniel Laurie) and Lucille (Leonie Elliott) in festive snowy scenes.

Other pictures show Fred smiling in a Christmas market, and Trixie standing in front of some sparkly Christmas lights.

Hopefully we’ll find out what happened to her and Matthew, and whether a romance is blossoming.

We know that Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) – who was absent in series 10 – returns for the special, too.

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 cast – Mother Mildred is back

Miriam Margolyes will be reprising her role as Sister Mildred in the special, following her absence from the 10th season.

The actress was forced to take a break from Call the Midwife earlier in 2021 after COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented her from getting back to the UK for filming.

The actress divides her time between her homes in Kent, Italy and Australia.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 will go out on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC One.

Do you like watching Call the Midwife on Christmas Day? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.