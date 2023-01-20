Call the Midwife FIRST LOOK: Devastating scenes as Nonnatus House forced to close

Call the Midwife episode 4 is looking like a dramatic one this coming Sunday, as the maternity clinic faces the distressing possibility of closure.

As an outbreak of gastroenteritis spreads throughout the maternity home, Nonnatus House is thrown into chaos.

We’ve got a first look of Dr Turner and the nurses as they try to keep the situation calm.

Here’s your first look at episode 4 of Call the Midwife…

Nurse Shelagh and Timothy Turner try to keep calm in Nonnatus House (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife episode 4: Will Nonnatus House be forced to close?

In a preview of Call the Midwife episode 4, Nonnatus House is thrown into chaos over an outbreak of gastroenteritis.

The tummy bug can be a big risk to young babies, which forces the maternity clinic to close in a bid to stop the spread of the bug.

In pictures provided by the BBC, Nurse Shelagh and Dr Turner’s son, Timothy, are clearly concerned as the bug spreads across the clinic.

In a dramatic preview clip posted on the RadioTimes, Dr Patrick Turner makes the decision to close the hospital.

Dr Turner says: “We’re going to have to close the maternity home and probably the surgery.”

Shelagh argues that is an “extreme step”.

But Dr Turner argues “any newborns who catch this could become severely dehydrated in a matter of hours”.

So, it looks like Nonnatus House is definitely going into a critical situation, but how long will the clinic be forced to close?

Nurse Crane will also face the possibility of losing her job in this episode (Credit: BBC)

Nurse Crane faces the possibility of losing her job…

And the drama doesn’t end there, as Nurse Crane also faces the possibility of losing her job.

BBC One shares: “When Nurse Crane attends a ventouse training course at St Cuthbert’s, her age is called into question by the consultant running the course.

“She is summoned to a meeting with the Board of Health as she starts to question her own abilities and suffers a crisis of confidence.”

They also add that: “Nurse Crane will face the challenges of a traumatic delivery alone.”

Poor Nurse Crane!

Fans have already shared their fears that the character could be next to exit the BBC drama.

We just hope we won’t have to say goodbye to her!

The episode will also see Lucille’s husband Cyril supporting Reggie as he suffers from new health problems.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, January 22, 2023 with episode 4 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

