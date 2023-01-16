Could the Call the Midwife cast be waving goodbye to Nurse Crane after a BBC promo saw her worrying she might be asked to leave Nonnatus House?

Nurse Crane is a fan favourite on Call The Midwife, but fans expressed their fears after a teaser for next week’s episode.

The possible exit comes after Lucille left the hospital for Jamaica, and it was unclear to fans if she would return.

Here’s why fans are worried that Nurse Crane might be the next character to leave Call The Midwife…

Call The Midwife fans worried Nurse Crane will leave cast

Call The Midwife fans aren’t strangers to character exits, with Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) being the most recent official exits.

Lucille’s fate is still up in the air after she decided to take time away from the hospital.

But could Nurse Crane be the next beloved character to leave the show?

In the promo for next week’s episode, it was clear that she was worried that her exit from the hospital might be imminent.

They wouldn’t dare… we’ll stage a protest.

After the new Chairman of the Board of Health pays a visit to the midwives of Nonnatus House, Nurse Crane receives a letter to say she’s been “summoned”.

As a result, she is left worried she’ll be forced to retire.

Nurse Crane said: “I have been summoned. What happens if they tell me I have to give up work?”

Viewers share fears for Nurse Crane

Nurse Phyliss Crane (played by Linda Bassett) joined the BBC show in series 4 and has been a popular character ever since.

But fans are worried she’ll be the next character to leave.

One fan tweeted: “Nooo, I couldn’t watch without Nurse Crane!”

Another then added: “They wouldn’t dare… we’ll stage a protest.”

“Phyllis is the backbone of this show. Always there to look after everyone and sort them out when needed,” said another.

Next week’s episode will see Nurse Crane “contemplate her career” (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife: So will Nurse Crane leave?

The BBC hasn’t announced that Linda is leaving Nurse Crane behind, so fans don’t need to panic yet.

However, the teaser for next week’s episode did reveal: “Nurse Crane fights to save her career.”

Meanwhile, Lucille’s husband Cyril “encourages Reggie to get help and the maternity home is thrown under threat by an outbreak of gastroenteritis”,

It sounds like we’re in a store for a dramatic episode. But one thing is clear, fans do not want to see Nurse Crane leave.

Call The Midwife continues on Sunday, January 22 at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

